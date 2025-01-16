Atishay Q3 Results 2025:Atishay declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 29.42% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 11.64% YoY, reaching ₹2.11 crore, while revenue stood at ₹15.22 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Atishay saw a commendable revenue growth of 16.99% and an impressive profit increase of 45.52%. This performance highlights the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 2.64% YoY, indicating a slight uptick in operational costs.
The operating income displayed a substantial jump of 53.5% q-o-q and a moderate increase of 4.78% YoY. This growth in operating income is a positive indicator of Atishay's operational efficiency and profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.9, which reflects a growth of 10.47% YoY, further enhancing investor confidence in the company's financial health.
Atishay has delivered a -2.65% return in the last week, but a significant 49.53% return over the past six months, and a 2.95% return year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, the Atishay has a market capitalization of ₹237.69 crore with a 52-week high and low of ₹249.9 and ₹45.01, respectively.
Atishay Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.22
|13.01
|+16.99%
|11.76
|+29.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.72
|2.69
|+1.12%
|2.65
|+2.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.51
|0.49
|+4.08%
|0.41
|+24.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.81
|11.44
|+11.98%
|9.47
|+35.27%
|Operating Income
|2.41
|1.57
|+53.5%
|2.3
|+4.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.85
|2.05
|+39.02%
|2.68
|+6.34%
|Net Income
|2.11
|1.45
|+45.52%
|1.89
|+11.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.9
|1.31
|+45.04%
|1.72
|+10.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
