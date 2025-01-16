Atishay Q3 Results 2025:Atishay declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 29.42% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 11.64% YoY, reaching ₹2.11 crore, while revenue stood at ₹15.22 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Atishay saw a commendable revenue growth of 16.99% and an impressive profit increase of 45.52%. This performance highlights the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 2.64% YoY, indicating a slight uptick in operational costs.

Atishay Q3 Results

The operating income displayed a substantial jump of 53.5% q-o-q and a moderate increase of 4.78% YoY. This growth in operating income is a positive indicator of Atishay's operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.9, which reflects a growth of 10.47% YoY, further enhancing investor confidence in the company's financial health.

Atishay has delivered a -2.65% return in the last week, but a significant 49.53% return over the past six months, and a 2.95% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, the Atishay has a market capitalization of ₹237.69 crore with a 52-week high and low of ₹249.9 and ₹45.01, respectively.

Atishay Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.22 13.01 +16.99% 11.76 +29.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.72 2.69 +1.12% 2.65 +2.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.51 0.49 +4.08% 0.41 +24.39% Total Operating Expense 12.81 11.44 +11.98% 9.47 +35.27% Operating Income 2.41 1.57 +53.5% 2.3 +4.78% Net Income Before Taxes 2.85 2.05 +39.02% 2.68 +6.34% Net Income 2.11 1.45 +45.52% 1.89 +11.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.9 1.31 +45.04% 1.72 +10.47%