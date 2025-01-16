Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atishay Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 11.64% YOY, profit at 2.11 crore and revenue at 15.22 crore

Atishay Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 11.64% YOY, profit at ₹2.11 crore and revenue at ₹15.22 crore

Livemint

Atishay Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 29.42% YoY & profit increased by 11.64% YoY, profit at 2.11 crore and revenue at 15.22 crore

Atishay Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

Atishay Q3 Results 2025:Atishay declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 29.42% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 11.64% YoY, reaching 2.11 crore, while revenue stood at 15.22 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Atishay saw a commendable revenue growth of 16.99% and an impressive profit increase of 45.52%. This performance highlights the company's effective operational strategies and market positioning.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an increase of 2.64% YoY, indicating a slight uptick in operational costs.

Atishay Q3 Results

The operating income displayed a substantial jump of 53.5% q-o-q and a moderate increase of 4.78% YoY. This growth in operating income is a positive indicator of Atishay's operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.9, which reflects a growth of 10.47% YoY, further enhancing investor confidence in the company's financial health.

Atishay has delivered a -2.65% return in the last week, but a significant 49.53% return over the past six months, and a 2.95% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, the Atishay has a market capitalization of 237.69 crore with a 52-week high and low of 249.9 and 45.01, respectively.

Atishay Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.2213.01+16.99%11.76+29.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.722.69+1.12%2.65+2.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.510.49+4.08%0.41+24.39%
Total Operating Expense12.8111.44+11.98%9.47+35.27%
Operating Income2.411.57+53.5%2.3+4.78%
Net Income Before Taxes2.852.05+39.02%2.68+6.34%
Net Income2.111.45+45.52%1.89+11.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.91.31+45.04%1.72+10.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

