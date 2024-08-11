Atul Auto Q1 results : profit at ₹1.32Cr, Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY

Atul Auto Q1 Results Live : Atul Auto Q1 Results Live: Atul Auto declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 126.45% year-over-year, with the profit arriving at ₹1.32 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company had declared a loss of ₹9.03 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.65%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 28.41% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has impacted the company's operating income, which was down by 65.65% quarter-over-quarter but showed a robust increase of 134.86% year-over-year.

Atul Auto's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.27, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 106.49%. Despite this positive performance in EPS, the company has delivered a negative return of -4.97% in the last week, but has seen a positive return of 19.16% in the last 6 months and 18.27% year-to-date.

Currently, Atul Auto has a market capitalization of ₹1877.65 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹844.4 and a 52-week low of ₹327.55, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Atul Auto Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 135.08 160.14 -15.65% 59.65 +126.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.73 18.48 +28.41% 17.1 +38.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.5 4.43 +1.58% 4.5 -0% Total Operating Expense 132.03 151.26 -12.71% 68.4 +93.03% Operating Income 3.05 8.88 -65.65% -8.75 +134.86% Net Income Before Taxes 1.35 6.46 -79.1% -12.24 +111.03% Net Income 1.32 5.33 -75.23% -9.03 +114.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.27 1.92 -85.94% -4.16 +106.49%