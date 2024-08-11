Atul Auto Q1 results : profit at ₹1.32Cr, Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY

Atul Auto Q1 results : Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY & profit at 1.32Cr

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
Atul Auto Q1 Results Live
Atul Auto Q1 Results Live

Atul Auto Q1 Results Live : Atul Auto Q1 Results Live: Atul Auto declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 126.45% year-over-year, with the profit arriving at 1.32 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company had declared a loss of 9.03 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.65%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 28.41% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has impacted the company's operating income, which was down by 65.65% quarter-over-quarter but showed a robust increase of 134.86% year-over-year.

Atul Auto's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.27, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 106.49%. Despite this positive performance in EPS, the company has delivered a negative return of -4.97% in the last week, but has seen a positive return of 19.16% in the last 6 months and 18.27% year-to-date.

Currently, Atul Auto has a market capitalization of 1877.65 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 844.4 and a 52-week low of 327.55, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Atul Auto Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue135.08160.14-15.65%59.65+126.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.7318.48+28.41%17.1+38.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.54.43+1.58%4.5-0%
Total Operating Expense132.03151.26-12.71%68.4+93.03%
Operating Income3.058.88-65.65%-8.75+134.86%
Net Income Before Taxes1.356.46-79.1%-12.24+111.03%
Net Income1.325.33-75.23%-9.03+114.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.271.92-85.94%-4.16+106.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1.32Cr
₹135.08Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAtul Auto Q1 results : profit at ₹1.32Cr, Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue