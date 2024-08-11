Atul Auto Q1 results : profit at ₹1.32Cr, Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY

Atul Auto Q1 Results Live : Atul Auto Q1 Results Live: Atul Auto declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 126.45% year-over-year, with the profit arriving at ₹1.32 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company had declared a loss of ₹9.03 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.65%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 28.41% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has impacted the company's operating income, which was down by 65.65% quarter-over-quarter but showed a robust increase of 134.86% year-over-year.
Atul Auto's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.27, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 106.49%. Despite this positive performance in EPS, the company has delivered a negative return of -4.97% in the last week, but has seen a positive return of 19.16% in the last 6 months and 18.27% year-to-date.
Currently, Atul Auto has a market capitalization of ₹1877.65 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹844.4 and a 52-week low of ₹327.55, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
Atul Auto Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|135.08
|160.14
|-15.65%
|59.65
|+126.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.73
|18.48
|+28.41%
|17.1
|+38.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.5
|4.43
|+1.58%
|4.5
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|132.03
|151.26
|-12.71%
|68.4
|+93.03%
|Operating Income
|3.05
|8.88
|-65.65%
|-8.75
|+134.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.35
|6.46
|-79.1%
|-12.24
|+111.03%
|Net Income
|1.32
|5.33
|-75.23%
|-9.03
|+114.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.27
|1.92
|-85.94%
|-4.16
|+106.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.32Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹135.08Cr
