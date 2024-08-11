Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atul Auto Q1 results : profit at 1.32Cr, Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY

Atul Auto Q1 results : profit at ₹1.32Cr, Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY

Atul Auto Q1 results : Revenue increased by 126.45% YoY & profit at 1.32Cr

Atul Auto Q1 Results Live

Atul Auto Q1 Results Live : Atul Auto Q1 Results Live: Atul Auto declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 126.45% year-over-year, with the profit arriving at 1.32 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when the company had declared a loss of 9.03 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.65%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 28.41% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.77% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has impacted the company's operating income, which was down by 65.65% quarter-over-quarter but showed a robust increase of 134.86% year-over-year.

Atul Auto's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.27, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 106.49%. Despite this positive performance in EPS, the company has delivered a negative return of -4.97% in the last week, but has seen a positive return of 19.16% in the last 6 months and 18.27% year-to-date.

Currently, Atul Auto has a market capitalization of 1877.65 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 844.4 and a 52-week low of 327.55, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Atul Auto Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue135.08160.14-15.65%59.65+126.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.7318.48+28.41%17.1+38.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.54.43+1.58%4.5-0%
Total Operating Expense132.03151.26-12.71%68.4+93.03%
Operating Income3.058.88-65.65%-8.75+134.86%
Net Income Before Taxes1.356.46-79.1%-12.24+111.03%
Net Income1.325.33-75.23%-9.03+114.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.271.92-85.94%-4.16+106.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.32Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹135.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

