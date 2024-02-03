Atul Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.95% YOY

Atul Auto declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.94% & the profit increased by 31.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 33.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.33% q-o-q & increased by 40.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.63% q-o-q & increased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.58 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.71% Y-o-Y.

Atul Auto has delivered 2.77% return in the last 1 week, 54.24% return in last 6 months and -0.41% YTD return.

Currently the Atul Auto has a market cap of ₹1581.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹693 & ₹305.8 respectively.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Atul Auto Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 154.33 153.17 +0.76% 133.11 +15.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.71 21.84 -14.33% 13.29 +40.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.57 4.57 -0% 4.53 +0.88% Total Operating Expense 145.19 140.54 +3.31% 124.05 +17.04% Operating Income 9.14 12.63 -27.63% 9.06 +0.88% Net Income Before Taxes 6.68 9.81 -31.91% 4.39 +52.16% Net Income 5.08 7.61 -33.25% 3.85 +31.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.58 2.73 -42.12% 1.75 -9.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹154.33Cr

