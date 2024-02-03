Atul Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.95% YOY

Atul Auto declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.94% & the profit increased by 31.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 33.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.33% q-o-q & increased by 40.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.63% q-o-q & increased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.58 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.71% Y-o-Y.
Atul Auto has delivered 2.77% return in the last 1 week, 54.24% return in last 6 months and -0.41% YTD return.
Currently the Atul Auto has a market cap of ₹1581.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹693 & ₹305.8 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Atul Auto Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|154.33
|153.17
|+0.76%
|133.11
|+15.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.71
|21.84
|-14.33%
|13.29
|+40.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.57
|4.57
|-0%
|4.53
|+0.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|145.19
|140.54
|+3.31%
|124.05
|+17.04%
|Operating Income
|9.14
|12.63
|-27.63%
|9.06
|+0.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.68
|9.81
|-31.91%
|4.39
|+52.16%
|Net Income
|5.08
|7.61
|-33.25%
|3.85
|+31.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.58
|2.73
|-42.12%
|1.75
|-9.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹154.33Cr
