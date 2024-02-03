Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atul Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.95% YOY

Atul Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.95% YOY

Livemint

Atul Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.94% YoY & profit increased by 31.95% YoY

Atul Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live

Atul Auto declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.94% & the profit increased by 31.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 33.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.33% q-o-q & increased by 40.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.63% q-o-q & increased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.58 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.71% Y-o-Y.

Atul Auto has delivered 2.77% return in the last 1 week, 54.24% return in last 6 months and -0.41% YTD return.

Currently the Atul Auto has a market cap of 1581.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 693 & 305.8 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Atul Auto Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue154.33153.17+0.76%133.11+15.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.7121.84-14.33%13.29+40.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.574.57-0%4.53+0.88%
Total Operating Expense145.19140.54+3.31%124.05+17.04%
Operating Income9.1412.63-27.63%9.06+0.88%
Net Income Before Taxes6.689.81-31.91%4.39+52.16%
Net Income5.087.61-33.25%3.85+31.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.582.73-42.12%1.75-9.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹154.33Cr

