Atul Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.25% YOY

Atul Q1 Results Live : Atul declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.85% & the profit increased by 8.25% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.07% and the profit increased by 91.54%.

The operating income was up by 104.22% q-o-q & increased by 12.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹38 for Q1 which increased by 8.51% Y-o-Y.

Atul has delivered 4.61% return in the last 1 week, 7.9% return in the last 6 months and -0.43% YTD return.

Currently, Atul has a market cap of ₹20974.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7589.9 & ₹5174.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating & 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Atul Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1322.05 1212.15 +9.07% 1182.02 +11.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 76.58 75.75 +1.1% 51.93 +47.47% Total Operating Expense 1175.4 1140.34 +3.07% 1051.69 +11.76% Operating Income 146.65 71.81 +104.22% 130.33 +12.52% Net Income Before Taxes 157.59 83.01 +89.84% 138.46 +13.82% Net Income 111.88 58.41 +91.54% 103.35 +8.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 38 19.81 +91.82% 35.02 +8.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹111.88Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1322.05Cr

