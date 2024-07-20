Atul Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.25% YOY

Atul Q1 Results Live : Atul declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.85% & the profit increased by 8.25% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.07% and the profit increased by 91.54%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 104.22% q-o-q & increased by 12.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹38 for Q1 which increased by 8.51% Y-o-Y.
Atul has delivered 4.61% return in the last 1 week, 7.9% return in the last 6 months and -0.43% YTD return.
Currently, Atul has a market cap of ₹20974.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7589.9 & ₹5174.85 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating & 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Atul Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1322.05
|1212.15
|+9.07%
|1182.02
|+11.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|76.58
|75.75
|+1.1%
|51.93
|+47.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|1175.4
|1140.34
|+3.07%
|1051.69
|+11.76%
|Operating Income
|146.65
|71.81
|+104.22%
|130.33
|+12.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|157.59
|83.01
|+89.84%
|138.46
|+13.82%
|Net Income
|111.88
|58.41
|+91.54%
|103.35
|+8.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|38
|19.81
|+91.82%
|35.02
|+8.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹111.88Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1322.05Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar