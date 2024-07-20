Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atul Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.25% YOY

Atul Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.25% YOY

Livemint

Atul Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.85% YoY & profit increased by 8.25% YoY

Atul Q1 Results Live

Atul Q1 Results Live : Atul declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.85% & the profit increased by 8.25% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.07% and the profit increased by 91.54%.

The operating income was up by 104.22% q-o-q & increased by 12.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 38 for Q1 which increased by 8.51% Y-o-Y.

Atul has delivered 4.61% return in the last 1 week, 7.9% return in the last 6 months and -0.43% YTD return.

Currently, Atul has a market cap of 20974.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7589.9 & 5174.85 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating & 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Atul Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1322.051212.15+9.07%1182.02+11.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization76.5875.75+1.1%51.93+47.47%
Total Operating Expense1175.41140.34+3.07%1051.69+11.76%
Operating Income146.6571.81+104.22%130.33+12.52%
Net Income Before Taxes157.5983.01+89.84%138.46+13.82%
Net Income111.8858.41+91.54%103.35+8.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS3819.81+91.82%35.02+8.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹111.88Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1322.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

