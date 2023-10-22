Atul Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.15% YOY
Atul Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 19.74% YoY & profit decreased by 40.15% YoY
Atul declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 19.74% & the profit decreased by 40.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.99% and the profit decreased by 12.61%.
The operating income was down by 22.35% q-o-q & decreased by 40.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹30.6 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 40.13% Y-o-Y.
Atul has delivered -2.49% return in the last 1 week, -2.63% return in the last 6 months and -17.99% YTD return.
Currently, Atul has a market cap of ₹19986.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8947.85 & ₹6466.75 respectively.
As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
Atul Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1193.71
|1182.02
|+0.99%
|1487.27
|-19.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|53.99
|51.93
|+3.97%
|49.07
|+10.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|1092.51
|1051.69
|+3.88%
|1316.06
|-16.99%
|Operating Income
|101.2
|130.33
|-22.35%
|171.21
|-40.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|123.7
|138.46
|-10.66%
|202.46
|-38.9%
|Net Income
|90.32
|103.35
|-12.61%
|150.91
|-40.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|30.6
|35.02
|-12.62%
|51.11
|-40.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹90.32Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1193.71Cr
