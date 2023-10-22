Atul Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.15% YOY

Atul declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 19.74% & the profit decreased by 40.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.99% and the profit decreased by 12.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 22.35% q-o-q & decreased by 40.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹30.6 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 40.13% Y-o-Y.

Atul has delivered -2.49% return in the last 1 week, -2.63% return in the last 6 months and -17.99% YTD return.

Currently, Atul has a market cap of ₹19986.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8947.85 & ₹6466.75 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Atul Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1193.71 1182.02 +0.99% 1487.27 -19.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.99 51.93 +3.97% 49.07 +10.03% Total Operating Expense 1092.51 1051.69 +3.88% 1316.06 -16.99% Operating Income 101.2 130.33 -22.35% 171.21 -40.89% Net Income Before Taxes 123.7 138.46 -10.66% 202.46 -38.9% Net Income 90.32 103.35 -12.61% 150.91 -40.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.6 35.02 -12.62% 51.11 -40.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹90.32Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1193.71Cr

