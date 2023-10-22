Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atul Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.15% YOY

Atul Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 40.15% YOY

Livemint

Atul Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 19.74% YoY & profit decreased by 40.15% YoY

Atul Q2 FY24 Results

Atul declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 19.74% & the profit decreased by 40.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.99% and the profit decreased by 12.61%.

The operating income was down by 22.35% q-o-q & decreased by 40.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 30.6 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 40.13% Y-o-Y.

Atul has delivered -2.49% return in the last 1 week, -2.63% return in the last 6 months and -17.99% YTD return.

Currently, Atul has a market cap of 19986.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8947.85 & 6466.75 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Atul Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1193.711182.02+0.99%1487.27-19.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.9951.93+3.97%49.07+10.03%
Total Operating Expense1092.511051.69+3.88%1316.06-16.99%
Operating Income101.2130.33-22.35%171.21-40.89%
Net Income Before Taxes123.7138.46-10.66%202.46-38.9%
Net Income90.32103.35-12.61%150.91-40.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.635.02-12.62%51.11-40.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹90.32Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1193.71Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
