Atul Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 51.47% YOY

Atul Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.68% YoY & profit increased by 51.47% YoY.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Atul Q2 Results Live
Atul Q2 Results Live

Atul Q2 Results Live : Atul has declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing impressive growth figures. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.68% year-over-year, while profits surged by an impressive 51.47% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Atul reported a revenue growth of 5.35%, with profits also seeing a notable increase of 22.28%. This steady growth reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.

The operating income for Atul was reported to have increased by 12.66% quarter-over-quarter and an astounding 63.26% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 46.47, marking a 51.86% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS indicates Atul's strong financial health and capability to deliver value to shareholders.

Despite a slight decline of 1.47% in the last week, Atul has delivered a remarkable 30.13% return over the last six months and a 6.85% year-to-date return, highlighting the company's resilience in a fluctuating market.

Currently, Atul holds a market capitalization of 22,508.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 8,180 and a low of 5,174.85, indicating strong market confidence in the company.

As of October 26, 2024, of the ten analysts covering Atul, the recommendations vary: 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 2 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 as 'Hold', 2 as 'Buy', and 2 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Hold', suggesting a cautious outlook amid the positive quarterly results.

Atul Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1392.831322.05+5.35%1193.71+16.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization77.5476.58+1.25%53.99+43.62%
Total Operating Expense1227.611175.4+4.44%1092.51+12.37%
Operating Income165.22146.65+12.66%101.2+63.26%
Net Income Before Taxes190.97157.59+21.18%123.7+54.38%
Net Income136.81111.88+22.28%90.32+51.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS46.4738+22.29%30.6+51.86%
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
