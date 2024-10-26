Atul Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 51.47% YOY

Atul Q2 Results Live : Atul has declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing impressive growth figures. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.68% year-over-year, while profits surged by an impressive 51.47% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Atul reported a revenue growth of 5.35%, with profits also seeing a notable increase of 22.28%. This steady growth reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.
The operating income for Atul was reported to have increased by 12.66% quarter-over-quarter and an astounding 63.26% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹46.47, marking a 51.86% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS indicates Atul's strong financial health and capability to deliver value to shareholders.
Despite a slight decline of 1.47% in the last week, Atul has delivered a remarkable 30.13% return over the last six months and a 6.85% year-to-date return, highlighting the company's resilience in a fluctuating market.
Currently, Atul holds a market capitalization of ₹22,508.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8,180 and a low of ₹5,174.85, indicating strong market confidence in the company.
As of October 26, 2024, of the ten analysts covering Atul, the recommendations vary: 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 2 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 as 'Hold', 2 as 'Buy', and 2 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Hold', suggesting a cautious outlook amid the positive quarterly results.
Atul Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1392.83
|1322.05
|+5.35%
|1193.71
|+16.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|77.54
|76.58
|+1.25%
|53.99
|+43.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|1227.61
|1175.4
|+4.44%
|1092.51
|+12.37%
|Operating Income
|165.22
|146.65
|+12.66%
|101.2
|+63.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|190.97
|157.59
|+21.18%
|123.7
|+54.38%
|Net Income
|136.81
|111.88
|+22.28%
|90.32
|+51.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|46.47
|38
|+22.29%
|30.6
|+51.86%
