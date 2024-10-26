Atul Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 51.47% YOY

Atul Q2 Results Live : Atul has declared its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing impressive growth figures. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.68% year-over-year, while profits surged by an impressive 51.47% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Atul reported a revenue growth of 5.35%, with profits also seeing a notable increase of 22.28%. This steady growth reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.

The operating income for Atul was reported to have increased by 12.66% quarter-over-quarter and an astounding 63.26% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹46.47, marking a 51.86% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS indicates Atul's strong financial health and capability to deliver value to shareholders.

Despite a slight decline of 1.47% in the last week, Atul has delivered a remarkable 30.13% return over the last six months and a 6.85% year-to-date return, highlighting the company's resilience in a fluctuating market.

Currently, Atul holds a market capitalization of ₹22,508.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8,180 and a low of ₹5,174.85, indicating strong market confidence in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of October 26, 2024, of the ten analysts covering Atul, the recommendations vary: 1 analyst has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 2 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 as 'Hold', 2 as 'Buy', and 2 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Hold', suggesting a cautious outlook amid the positive quarterly results.

Atul Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1392.83 1322.05 +5.35% 1193.71 +16.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 77.54 76.58 +1.25% 53.99 +43.62% Total Operating Expense 1227.61 1175.4 +4.44% 1092.51 +12.37% Operating Income 165.22 146.65 +12.66% 101.2 +63.26% Net Income Before Taxes 190.97 157.59 +21.18% 123.7 +54.38% Net Income 136.81 111.88 +22.28% 90.32 +51.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 46.47 38 +22.29% 30.6 +51.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹136.81Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1392.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar