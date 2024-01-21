Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atul Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 32.5% YOY

Atul Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 32.5% YOY

Livemint

Atul Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 10.29% YoY & profit decreased by 32.5% YoY

Atul Q3 FY24 Results Live

Atul declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.29% & the profit decreased by 32.5% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.68% and the profit decreased by 21.46%.

The operating income was down by 10.6% q-o-q & decreased by 33.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 24.04 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.59% Y-o-Y.

Atul has delivered -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 0.31% return in last 6 months and -7.72% YTD return.

Currently the Atul has a market cap of 19438.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7778.95 & 6122.05 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

Atul Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1137.81193.71-4.68%1268.25-10.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization61.2153.99+13.37%50.38+21.5%
Total Operating Expense1047.331092.51-4.14%1131.19-7.41%
Operating Income90.47101.2-10.6%137.06-33.99%
Net Income Before Taxes105.45123.7-14.75%142.28-25.89%
Net Income70.9490.32-21.46%105.1-32.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.0430.6-21.44%31.88-24.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹70.94Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1137.8Cr

