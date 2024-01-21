Atul Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 32.5% YOY

Atul declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.29% & the profit decreased by 32.5% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.68% and the profit decreased by 21.46%.

The operating income was down by 10.6% q-o-q & decreased by 33.99% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹24.04 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.59% Y-o-Y.

Atul has delivered -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 0.31% return in last 6 months and -7.72% YTD return.

Currently the Atul has a market cap of ₹19438.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7778.95 & ₹6122.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

Atul Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1137.8 1193.71 -4.68% 1268.25 -10.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 61.21 53.99 +13.37% 50.38 +21.5% Total Operating Expense 1047.33 1092.51 -4.14% 1131.19 -7.41% Operating Income 90.47 101.2 -10.6% 137.06 -33.99% Net Income Before Taxes 105.45 123.7 -14.75% 142.28 -25.89% Net Income 70.94 90.32 -21.46% 105.1 -32.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.04 30.6 -21.44% 31.88 -24.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹70.94Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1137.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!