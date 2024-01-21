Atul Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 32.5% YOY

Atul declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.29% & the profit decreased by 32.5% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.68% and the profit decreased by 21.46%.
The operating income was down by 10.6% q-o-q & decreased by 33.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹24.04 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 24.59% Y-o-Y.
Atul has delivered -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 0.31% return in last 6 months and -7.72% YTD return.
Currently the Atul has a market cap of ₹19438.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7778.95 & ₹6122.05 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.
Atul Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1137.8
|1193.71
|-4.68%
|1268.25
|-10.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|61.21
|53.99
|+13.37%
|50.38
|+21.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|1047.33
|1092.51
|-4.14%
|1131.19
|-7.41%
|Operating Income
|90.47
|101.2
|-10.6%
|137.06
|-33.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|105.45
|123.7
|-14.75%
|142.28
|-25.89%
|Net Income
|70.94
|90.32
|-21.46%
|105.1
|-32.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.04
|30.6
|-21.44%
|31.88
|-24.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹70.94Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1137.8Cr
