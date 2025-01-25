Atul Q3 Results 2025:Atul declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 24.52% year-on-year, with a profit rise of 53.28% year-on-year, reaching ₹108.74 crore and revenue at ₹1416.83 crore.
However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a modest 1.72%, while the profit saw a decrease of 20.52%. This highlights some challenges the company faced in the short term despite the overall positive yearly growth.
The operating income also reflected mixed results, showing a decline of 13.41% quarter-on-quarter but an impressive increase of 58.14% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹36.93, which is a 53.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Atul has had a -0.06% return in the last week, a -7.55% return over the past six months, and a -3.03% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Atul boasts a market capitalization of ₹19869.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8180 and a low of ₹5174.85, reflecting a dynamic trading environment.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 10 analysts covering the company, the ratings vary significantly: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have suggested Buy, and 3 have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation at this time is to Hold.
Atul Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1416.83
|1392.83
|+1.72%
|1137.8
|+24.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.99
|77.54
|+4.45%
|61.21
|+32.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|1273.76
|1227.61
|+3.76%
|1047.33
|+21.62%
|Operating Income
|143.07
|165.22
|-13.41%
|90.47
|+58.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|157.84
|190.97
|-17.35%
|105.45
|+49.68%
|Net Income
|108.74
|136.81
|-20.52%
|70.94
|+53.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.93
|46.47
|-20.53%
|24.04
|+53.62%
