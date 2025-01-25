Atul Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 53.28% YOY, profit at ₹108.74 crore and revenue at ₹1416.83 crore

Atul Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 24.52% YoY & profit increased by 53.28% YoY, profit at 108.74 crore and revenue at 1416.83 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Atul Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Atul Q3 Results 2025:Atul declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 24.52% year-on-year, with a profit rise of 53.28% year-on-year, reaching 108.74 crore and revenue at 1416.83 crore.

However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a modest 1.72%, while the profit saw a decrease of 20.52%. This highlights some challenges the company faced in the short term despite the overall positive yearly growth.

Atul Q3 Results

The operating income also reflected mixed results, showing a decline of 13.41% quarter-on-quarter but an impressive increase of 58.14% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 36.93, which is a 53.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Atul has had a -0.06% return in the last week, a -7.55% return over the past six months, and a -3.03% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Atul boasts a market capitalization of 19869.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 8180 and a low of 5174.85, reflecting a dynamic trading environment.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 10 analysts covering the company, the ratings vary significantly: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have suggested Buy, and 3 have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation at this time is to Hold.

Atul Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1416.831392.83+1.72%1137.8+24.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.9977.54+4.45%61.21+32.31%
Total Operating Expense1273.761227.61+3.76%1047.33+21.62%
Operating Income143.07165.22-13.41%90.47+58.14%
Net Income Before Taxes157.84190.97-17.35%105.45+49.68%
Net Income108.74136.81-20.52%70.94+53.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.9346.47-20.53%24.04+53.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹108.74Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1416.83Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
