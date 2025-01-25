Atul Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 53.28% YOY, profit at ₹108.74 crore and revenue at ₹1416.83 crore

Atul Q3 Results 2025:Atul declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 24.52% year-on-year, with a profit rise of 53.28% year-on-year, reaching ₹108.74 crore and revenue at ₹1416.83 crore.

However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a modest 1.72%, while the profit saw a decrease of 20.52%. This highlights some challenges the company faced in the short term despite the overall positive yearly growth.

The operating income also reflected mixed results, showing a decline of 13.41% quarter-on-quarter but an impressive increase of 58.14% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹36.93, which is a 53.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Atul has had a -0.06% return in the last week, a -7.55% return over the past six months, and a -3.03% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Atul boasts a market capitalization of ₹19869.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8180 and a low of ₹5174.85, reflecting a dynamic trading environment.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 10 analysts covering the company, the ratings vary significantly: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have suggested Buy, and 3 have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation at this time is to Hold.

Atul Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1416.83 1392.83 +1.72% 1137.8 +24.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.99 77.54 +4.45% 61.21 +32.31% Total Operating Expense 1273.76 1227.61 +3.76% 1047.33 +21.62% Operating Income 143.07 165.22 -13.41% 90.47 +58.14% Net Income Before Taxes 157.84 190.97 -17.35% 105.45 +49.68% Net Income 108.74 136.81 -20.52% 70.94 +53.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.93 46.47 -20.53% 24.04 +53.62%

