Atul Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.57% YOY

Atul Q4 Results Live : Atul announced their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 1.42% increase in revenue but a significant 37.57% decline in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 6.53% growth in revenue while experiencing a 17.66% decrease in profit.
The operating income took a hit as well, dropping by 20.63% quarter-over-quarter and 41.92% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹19.81, reflecting a 21.42% decrease from the previous year.
Despite the financial challenges, Atul's market performance has been struggling with -0.13% return in the last week, -5.85% return in the last 6 months, and -17.89% year-to-date return.
As of now, Atul holds a market capitalization of ₹17296.44 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹7589.9 & ₹5730 respectively.
Atul Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1212.15
|1137.8
|+6.53%
|1195.15
|+1.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|75.75
|61.21
|+23.75%
|51.07
|+48.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|1140.34
|1047.33
|+8.88%
|1071.52
|+6.42%
|Operating Income
|71.81
|90.47
|-20.63%
|123.63
|-41.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83.01
|105.45
|-21.28%
|121.94
|-31.93%
|Net Income
|58.41
|70.94
|-17.66%
|93.56
|-37.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.81
|24.04
|-17.6%
|25.21
|-21.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.41Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1212.15Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!