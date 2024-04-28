Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Atul Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.57% YOY

Atul Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.57% YOY

Livemint

Atul Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.42% YoY & profit decreased by 37.57% YoY

Atul Q4 Results Live

Atul Q4 Results Live : Atul announced their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 1.42% increase in revenue but a significant 37.57% decline in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 6.53% growth in revenue while experiencing a 17.66% decrease in profit.

The operating income took a hit as well, dropping by 20.63% quarter-over-quarter and 41.92% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at 19.81, reflecting a 21.42% decrease from the previous year.

Despite the financial challenges, Atul's market performance has been struggling with -0.13% return in the last week, -5.85% return in the last 6 months, and -17.89% year-to-date return.

As of now, Atul holds a market capitalization of 17296.44 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 7589.9 & 5730 respectively.

Atul Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1212.151137.8+6.53%1195.15+1.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization75.7561.21+23.75%51.07+48.33%
Total Operating Expense1140.341047.33+8.88%1071.52+6.42%
Operating Income71.8190.47-20.63%123.63-41.92%
Net Income Before Taxes83.01105.45-21.28%121.94-31.93%
Net Income58.4170.94-17.66%93.56-37.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.8124.04-17.6%25.21-21.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.41Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1212.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

