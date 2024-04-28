Atul Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.57% YOY

Atul Q4 Results Live : Atul announced their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 1.42% increase in revenue but a significant 37.57% decline in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 6.53% growth in revenue while experiencing a 17.66% decrease in profit.

The operating income took a hit as well, dropping by 20.63% quarter-over-quarter and 41.92% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹19.81, reflecting a 21.42% decrease from the previous year.

Despite the financial challenges, Atul's market performance has been struggling with -0.13% return in the last week, -5.85% return in the last 6 months, and -17.89% year-to-date return.

As of now, Atul holds a market capitalization of ₹17296.44 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹7589.9 & ₹5730 respectively.

Atul Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1212.15 1137.8 +6.53% 1195.15 +1.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 75.75 61.21 +23.75% 51.07 +48.33% Total Operating Expense 1140.34 1047.33 +8.88% 1071.52 +6.42% Operating Income 71.81 90.47 -20.63% 123.63 -41.92% Net Income Before Taxes 83.01 105.45 -21.28% 121.94 -31.93% Net Income 58.41 70.94 -17.66% 93.56 -37.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.81 24.04 -17.6% 25.21 -21.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.41Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1212.15Cr

