AU Small Finance Bank posted the highest-ever quarterly profit from operating activities in the third quarter of FY23 with PAT rising by 30.1% to ₹392.82 crore compared to ₹302. 04 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 PAT rises by 14.66% from ₹342.6 crore in September 2022 quarter. AU Small continued to deliver strong and consistent performance across parameters in Q3 despite the challenging macro environment. Also, the lender's asset quality improved further.

