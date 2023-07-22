AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Net profits jumps by 44% to ₹387 crore, asset quality improves1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:37 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: The jump in net profits was driven by growth in interest income which rose to ₹2,458 crore in Q1FY24 over ₹1,820 crore in Q1FY23.
AU Small Finance Bank released its April-June quarter results on Saturday and reported a 44% jump in net profits which reached ₹387 crore from ₹268 crore posted during the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal. The jump in net profits was driven by growth in interest income which rose to ₹2,458 crore in Q1FY24 over ₹1,820 crore in Q1FY23.
