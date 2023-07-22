comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Net profits jumps by 44% to 387 crore, asset quality improves
Back

AU Small Finance Bank released its April-June quarter results on Saturday and reported a 44% jump in net profits which reached 387 crore from 268 crore posted during the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal. The jump in net profits was driven by growth in interest income which rose to 2,458 crore in Q1FY24 over 1,820 crore in Q1FY23.

AU Small Finance Bank reported that its total income in the Q1 of the present fiscal year increased to 2,773 crore, as compared to 1,979 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

In Q1FY24, the bank witnessed a 28% rise in Net Interest Income (NII) for the bank, reaching 1,246 crore compared to 976 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. However, during this period, the net interest margin experienced a slight decline, dropping to 5.7% from 5.9% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Despite the first quarter being considered a seasonally weaker period for banking, the bank achieved growth in its assets and deposits. Moreover, its profitability exhibited significant improvement, showing a remarkable 44% increase on an annual basis. This impressive performance was mainly supported by the substantial growth in Net Interest Income (NII) of 28%.

Improvement in asset quality

The bank's asset quality demonstrated improvement, with a decline in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.76% of gross advances by the end of the June quarter, down from 1.96% in the corresponding period a year ago.

Similarly, the net NPAs or bad loans also decreased to 0.55%, compared to 0.56% in the same year-ago period. The provision coverage ratio, which includes technical write-off and floating provision, remained stable at 73%, indicating a healthy level of provisioning to cover potential losses.

Furthermore, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the bank saw a notable increase, reaching 21.46% during Q1FY24 up from 19.36% in June 2022. This rise in capital adequacy indicates the bank's enhanced capacity to absorb unexpected losses and underscores its overall financial strength.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 06:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout