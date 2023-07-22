AU Small Finance Bank released its April-June quarter results on Saturday and reported a 44% jump in net profits which reached ₹387 crore from ₹268 crore posted during the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal. The jump in net profits was driven by growth in interest income which rose to ₹2,458 crore in Q1FY24 over ₹1,820 crore in Q1FY23.
AU Small Finance Bank released its April-June quarter results on Saturday and reported a 44% jump in net profits which reached ₹387 crore from ₹268 crore posted during the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal. The jump in net profits was driven by growth in interest income which rose to ₹2,458 crore in Q1FY24 over ₹1,820 crore in Q1FY23.
AU Small Finance Bank reported that its total income in the Q1 of the present fiscal year increased to ₹2,773 crore, as compared to ₹1,979 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
AU Small Finance Bank reported that its total income in the Q1 of the present fiscal year increased to ₹2,773 crore, as compared to ₹1,979 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
In Q1FY24, the bank witnessed a 28% rise in Net Interest Income (NII) for the bank, reaching ₹1,246 crore compared to ₹976 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. However, during this period, the net interest margin experienced a slight decline, dropping to 5.7% from 5.9% in the same quarter a year earlier.
In Q1FY24, the bank witnessed a 28% rise in Net Interest Income (NII) for the bank, reaching ₹1,246 crore compared to ₹976 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. However, during this period, the net interest margin experienced a slight decline, dropping to 5.7% from 5.9% in the same quarter a year earlier.
Despite the first quarter being considered a seasonally weaker period for banking, the bank achieved growth in its assets and deposits. Moreover, its profitability exhibited significant improvement, showing a remarkable 44% increase on an annual basis. This impressive performance was mainly supported by the substantial growth in Net Interest Income (NII) of 28%.
Despite the first quarter being considered a seasonally weaker period for banking, the bank achieved growth in its assets and deposits. Moreover, its profitability exhibited significant improvement, showing a remarkable 44% increase on an annual basis. This impressive performance was mainly supported by the substantial growth in Net Interest Income (NII) of 28%.
Improvement in asset quality
The bank's asset quality demonstrated improvement, with a decline in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.76% of gross advances by the end of the June quarter, down from 1.96% in the corresponding period a year ago.
Improvement in asset quality
The bank's asset quality demonstrated improvement, with a decline in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.76% of gross advances by the end of the June quarter, down from 1.96% in the corresponding period a year ago.
Similarly, the net NPAs or bad loans also decreased to 0.55%, compared to 0.56% in the same year-ago period. The provision coverage ratio, which includes technical write-off and floating provision, remained stable at 73%, indicating a healthy level of provisioning to cover potential losses.
Similarly, the net NPAs or bad loans also decreased to 0.55%, compared to 0.56% in the same year-ago period. The provision coverage ratio, which includes technical write-off and floating provision, remained stable at 73%, indicating a healthy level of provisioning to cover potential losses.
Furthermore, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the bank saw a notable increase, reaching 21.46% during Q1FY24 up from 19.36% in June 2022. This rise in capital adequacy indicates the bank's enhanced capacity to absorb unexpected losses and underscores its overall financial strength.
Furthermore, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the bank saw a notable increase, reaching 21.46% during Q1FY24 up from 19.36% in June 2022. This rise in capital adequacy indicates the bank's enhanced capacity to absorb unexpected losses and underscores its overall financial strength.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.