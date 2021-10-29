AU Small Finance Bank has reported 13 per cent decline in net profit at ₹279 crore for September quarter of FY22 as asset quality worsened. The bank had registered a net profit of ₹322 crore for the year-ago period.

However, the lender said the net profit was up 42 per cent year-on-year after excluding the profit earned from stake sale in Aavas Financiers. There was a gain of ₹144 crore due to stake sale in Aavas in second quarter of 2020-21 and overall gain was of ₹172 crore in first half of that fiscal year.

Total income rose to ₹1,595.65 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹1,473.45 crore in the same period of 2020-21, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing. Net income rose 15 per cent to ₹944 crore while net interest income grew 34 per cent to ₹753 crore.

The bank's other income also moved up by 64 per cent to ₹191 crore. However, employee cost too went up by 46 per cent to ₹327 crore during the quarter.

Gross bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank surged to 3.16 per cent of gross advances by end of September 2021 from 1.54 per cent by the year-ago period. However, it was down from 4.31 per cent by the end of June quarter.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at ₹1,151.45 crore as compared to ₹423.17 crore. Net NPAs too increased to 1.65 per cent ( ₹591.48 crore) from 0.45 per cent ( ₹122.83 crore). It was 2.26 per cent by the end of June 2021.

However, provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter were reduced sharply to ₹3.60 crore from ₹32.71 crore in year-ago quarter. It restructured ₹80 crore (0.2 per cent) worth of advances during the quarter under review.

The bank said it is continuing to build its technology team and over 100 resources are being hired in development and support roles.

“Q2FY22 was a remarkable quarter across most parameters with significant improvement visible in the operating environment, borrower connect and cashflows, and overall confidence in the system," Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank said.

He said with increasing granularity of deposits, and growing reach, the bank is well positioned to take advantage of the significant opportunities in the segments it is present in.

