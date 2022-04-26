AU Small Finance Bank announces 1:1 bonus issue, Q4 profit more than doubles

Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank said, "Amid an exceptionally challenging environment, AU Bank completing 5 years as a Small Finance Bank on 19 April 2022 gives me immense satisfaction and pride as a founder and an entrepreneur. I am grateful to our customers, investors, employees, and other stakeholders for their unwavering trust in AU. I would also like to express my gratitude to the Government, RBI and other regulators for their support and guidance during these challenging times."

