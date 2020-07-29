Auditors raise concern as SpiceJet posts 807 crore loss during Q4FY20

Auditors S.R. Batliboi and Associates Llp, said the company would have reported a wider loss had it not recognized other income and foreign exchange gains. “In our view, there is no virtual certainty to recognize such income and related receivable," the auditor said. “Had the company not recognized such other income (including its related foreign exchange restatement), the reported loss for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 would have been ₹978.31 crore and ₹1,649.30 crore respectively, and accumulated losses as on 31 March 2020 would have been higher by ₹714.53 crore," it added.