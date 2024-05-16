Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 53.39% YOY

Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : Aurionpro Solutions declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 29.48% & the profit increased by 53.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.99% and the profit increased by 2.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 56.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.26% q-o-q & increased by 30.24% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹15.49 for Q4 which increased by 40.85% Y-o-Y.

Aurionpro Solutions has delivered 1.62% return in the last 1 week, 44.14% return in last 6 months and 16.02% YTD return.

Currently the Aurionpro Solutions has a market cap of ₹6972.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2794.95 & ₹500 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurionpro Solutions Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 246.87 230.75 +6.99% 190.66 +29.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.5 89.35 +6.89% 61.13 +56.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.57 5.25 +6.15% 4.34 +28.54% Total Operating Expense 199.86 184.78 +8.16% 154.56 +29.31% Operating Income 47.01 45.97 +2.26% 36.1 +30.24% Net Income Before Taxes 44.88 45.22 -0.75% 35.23 +27.39% Net Income 38.48 37.55 +2.46% 25.08 +53.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.49 15.29 +1.31% 11 +40.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹38.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹246.87Cr

