Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 53.39% YOY

Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 53.39% YOY

Livemint

Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.48% YoY & profit increased by 53.39% YoY

Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live

Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : Aurionpro Solutions declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 29.48% & the profit increased by 53.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.99% and the profit increased by 2.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 56.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.26% q-o-q & increased by 30.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.49 for Q4 which increased by 40.85% Y-o-Y.

Aurionpro Solutions has delivered 1.62% return in the last 1 week, 44.14% return in last 6 months and 16.02% YTD return.

Currently the Aurionpro Solutions has a market cap of 6972.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2794.95 & 500 respectively.

Aurionpro Solutions Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue246.87230.75+6.99%190.66+29.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.589.35+6.89%61.13+56.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.575.25+6.15%4.34+28.54%
Total Operating Expense199.86184.78+8.16%154.56+29.31%
Operating Income47.0145.97+2.26%36.1+30.24%
Net Income Before Taxes44.8845.22-0.75%35.23+27.39%
Net Income38.4837.55+2.46%25.08+53.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.4915.29+1.31%11+40.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹38.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹246.87Cr

