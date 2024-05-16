Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 53.39% YOY

Aurionpro Solutions Q4 Results Live : Aurionpro Solutions declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 29.48% & the profit increased by 53.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.99% and the profit increased by 2.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 56.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.26% q-o-q & increased by 30.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.49 for Q4 which increased by 40.85% Y-o-Y.
Aurionpro Solutions has delivered 1.62% return in the last 1 week, 44.14% return in last 6 months and 16.02% YTD return.
Currently the Aurionpro Solutions has a market cap of ₹6972.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2794.95 & ₹500 respectively.
Aurionpro Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|246.87
|230.75
|+6.99%
|190.66
|+29.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.5
|89.35
|+6.89%
|61.13
|+56.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.57
|5.25
|+6.15%
|4.34
|+28.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|199.86
|184.78
|+8.16%
|154.56
|+29.31%
|Operating Income
|47.01
|45.97
|+2.26%
|36.1
|+30.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|44.88
|45.22
|-0.75%
|35.23
|+27.39%
|Net Income
|38.48
|37.55
|+2.46%
|25.08
|+53.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.49
|15.29
|+1.31%
|11
|+40.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹246.87Cr
