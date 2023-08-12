Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit drops 22% to ₹540 crore, revenue up 10% YoY2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Aurobindo Pharma released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 12, reporting a decline of 22.5 per cent in net profit at ₹540 crore, compared to ₹697.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The pharma major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹6,850.5 crore, registering a rise of 9.9 per cent, compared to ₹6,236 crore in the year-ago period.