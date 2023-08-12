Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Aurobindo Pharma released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 12, reporting a decline of 22.5 per cent in net profit at ₹540 crore, compared to ₹697.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The pharma major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹6,850.5 crore, registering a rise of 9.9 per cent, compared to ₹6,236 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operational performance improved in the June quarter as the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose nearly 23 per cent to ₹1,151.4 crore, compared to ₹936.5 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin also expanded to 16.8 per cent in the quarter-under-review, up from 15 per cent seen in the same quarter last year.

The growth in topline was supported by double-digit growth in across US and Europe formulations as well as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) segments. US formulations revenue increased by 11.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,304 crore, while Europe formulation revenue stood at ₹1,837 crore, registering an increase of 18.6 per cent YoY. The API revenue grew by 14 per cent YoY to ₹1,033 crore.

The company has also filed 12 ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Application) including one injectable product with US Food and Drug Administration, during the quarter gone by. Aurobindo Pharma also received final approvals for 19 ANDAs during the same quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the company's board has ‘’reinitiated to explore the restructuring of the business of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company focused on sterile/injectables, oncology and hormonal products and constituted a committee of Independent Directors to carry on comprehensive evaluation of various alternatives/options, and recommend soon after the evaluation is complete, to the board for further discussion and decision.''

The board has accepted the resignation of Dr. M. Sivakumaran as the whole-time Director of the Company, and the top official will be relieved from his duties from August 24, 2023.

“We are pleased to start the new financial year on a good note with strong top-line growth and margin expansion aided by improved performance across our key markets. With our product pipeline continuing to advance, and execution of growth drivers proceeding as planned, we are confident that our fundamental strengths position us to create an upward trajectory,'' said K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma.

On August 11, shares of Aurobindo Pharma settled 1.09 per cent lower at ₹863.05 apiece on the BSE.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

AUROBINDO PHARMA More Information