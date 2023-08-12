Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the company's board has ‘’reinitiated to explore the restructuring of the business of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company focused on sterile/injectables, oncology and hormonal products and constituted a committee of Independent Directors to carry on comprehensive evaluation of various alternatives/options, and recommend soon after the evaluation is complete, to the board for further discussion and decision.''