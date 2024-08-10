Hello User
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit rises 61.3% to ₹918 crore, revenue up 10.5% YoY

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit rises 61.3% to ₹918 crore, revenue up 10.5% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: The pharma major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood rose 10.5 per cent to 7,567 crore

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit rose 61 per cent in June quarter (In Picture: A man rides past an Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. production facility in Jadcherla, India. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Aurobindo Pharma released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on August 10, reporting a rise of 61.3 per cent in net profit at 918 crore, compared to 569 crore in the corresponding period last year. The pharma major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 7,567 crore, registering a rise of 10.5 per cent, compared to 6,850 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the Hyderabad-based drug maker's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter rose 41 per cent to 1,620 crore, compared to 1,150 crore in the same period last year. Margin rose 21.4 per cent compared to 16.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Key Metrics

The rise in net profit was aided by strong sales across markets. "We are pleased with our continued strong performance this quarter, with a significant top-line growth across all our business segments," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy stated.

The profitability was sustained by improved gross margins and operational efficiencies, while ramping up our recently commercialised plants, he added.

"We are confident in our ability to achieve our growth targets for FY25," Reddy said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
