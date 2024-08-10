Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Aurobindo Pharma released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on August 10, reporting a rise of 61.3 per cent in net profit at ₹918 crore, compared to ₹569 crore in the corresponding period last year. The pharma major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹7,567 crore, registering a rise of 10.5 per cent, compared to ₹6,850 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the operating front, the Hyderabad-based drug maker's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter rose 41 per cent to ₹1,620 crore, compared to ₹1,150 crore in the same period last year. Margin rose 21.4 per cent compared to 16.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Key Metrics The rise in net profit was aided by strong sales across markets. "We are pleased with our continued strong performance this quarter, with a significant top-line growth across all our business segments," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy stated.

The profitability was sustained by improved gross margins and operational efficiencies, while ramping up our recently commercialised plants, he added.