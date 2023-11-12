Aurobindo Pharma Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 84.93% YOY

Aurobindo Pharma , a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24, ending on November 9, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline, or revenue, grew by 25.79% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit increased by an impressive 84.93% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a growth of 5.38% and the profit increased by 32.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Aurobindo Pharma experienced a slight rise of 0.32% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 9.96% year-on-year (YoY). This increase in expenses could be attributed to various factors such as marketing and distribution costs, research and development expenses, and administrative overheads.

The operating income of Aurobindo Pharma showed a significant growth of 30.55% q-o-q and an impressive increase of 82.95% YoY. This indicates the company's ability to efficiently manage its operations and generate higher profits from its core business activities.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of FY24 stood at ₹12.83, reflecting a remarkable increase of 83.55% YoY. This indicates the company's strong financial performance and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Aurobindo Pharma has delivered impressive returns to its investors. The company has achieved a return of 11.08% in the last week, 56.79% in the last six months, and a remarkable 116.92% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates the market's positive response to the company's financial performance and growth prospects.

As of November 12, 2023, out of the 25 analysts covering Aurobindo Pharma, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy, indicating the positive sentiment of analysts towards the company's future prospects.

Aurobindo Pharma has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is November 20, 2023, and the ex-dividend date will also be on November 20, 2023. This dividend announcement highlights the company's commitment to rewarding its shareholders and sharing its profits.

With a market capitalization of ₹55,708.11 crore, Aurobindo Pharma is considered a significant player in the pharmaceutical industry. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹958.15 and ₹397.2 respectively, indicating the volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Aurobindo Pharma Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7219.42 6850.52 +5.38% 5739.37 +25.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 954.97 951.97 +0.32% 868.45 +9.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 417.5 326.56 +27.85% 298.1 +40.05% Total Operating Expense 6233.69 6095.46 +2.27% 5200.58 +19.87% Operating Income 985.73 755.06 +30.55% 538.79 +82.95% Net Income Before Taxes 1075.64 812.03 +32.46% 523.36 +105.53% Net Income 757.18 570.75 +32.66% 409.45 +84.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.83 10.58 +21.32% 6.99 +83.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹757.18Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7219.42Cr

