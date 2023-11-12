Aurobindo Pharma Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 84.93% YOY
Aurobindo Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24, ending on November 9, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline, or revenue, grew by 25.79% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit increased by an impressive 84.93% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a growth of 5.38% and the profit increased by 32.66%.