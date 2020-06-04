Aurobindo Pharma Q4 consolidated profit soars 45% on strong formulation sales

NEW DELHI : Aurobindo Pharma Ltd posted a 45% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter to ₹850 crore as strong formulation sales across its markets boosted its margins.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker’s revenue grew 16.4% at ₹6,158 crore, with sales of anti-retrovirals increasing 31% to ₹382 crore.

“We have closed FY20 with a healthy performance in Q4. The growth was seen across all our geographies. Diversified product basket has helped us to maintain the growth momentum in our core geographies like USA and Europe," managing director N. Govindarajan said in a release.

Formulation sales in the US and Europe, its two largest market, grew 20.5% and 26% respectively at ₹2,990 crore and 1,652.5 crore respectively.

Revenue from its active pharmaceutical ingredients business, however, were down 18% at ₹756 crore, primarily due to a 35% slump in sales of the non-betalactum antibiotic class.

Govindarajan said that the new financial year has started with challenges that the globe and industry had never witnessed, pointing to the covid-19 pandemic and the disruption it has caused across industries including pharmaceuticals.

Aurobindo Pharma’s research and development spend for the quarter stood at ₹238.9 crores, which is 3.9% of its revenue.

He added that Aurobindo Pharma is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of its employees, their families and other stakeholders.

