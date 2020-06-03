Aurobindo Pharma's net jumps by 45% to 850 crore in Q4

According to a filing with stock exchanges, the drug- maker said the consolidated revenue from operations grew by 16.4 per cent to ₹6,158.4 crore during the quarter under discussion against ₹5292.2 crore in the last quarter of FY '19. For the full year 2019-20, revenue from operations was at ₹23,098.5 crore witnessing a growth of 18.1 per cent over 2018-19.