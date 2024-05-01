Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.6% YOY

Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : Aurum Proptech declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 31.83% & the loss decreased by 22.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.36% and the loss decreased by 75.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.14% q-o-q & decreased by 26.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 76.88% q-o-q & increased by 68.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.9 for Q4, which increased by 39.24% Y-o-Y.
Aurum Proptech has delivered 6.78% return in the last 1 week, 17.64% return in the last 6 months, and 14.68% YTD return.
Currently, Aurum Proptech has a market cap of ₹735.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹186.4 & ₹106.65 respectively.
Aurum Proptech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.81
|57.31
|+4.36%
|45.37
|+31.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12
|27.36
|-56.14%
|16.33
|-26.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.13
|19.67
|-7.83%
|14.17
|+27.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|64.84
|79.07
|-18%
|61.25
|+5.86%
|Operating Income
|-5.03
|-21.76
|+76.88%
|-15.88
|+68.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-6.66
|-23.87
|+72.1%
|-14.84
|+55.12%
|Net Income
|-4.52
|-18.53
|+75.61%
|-5.84
|+22.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.9
|-4.71
|+80.81%
|-1.49
|+39.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-4.52Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.81Cr
