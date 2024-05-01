Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.6% YOY

Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.83% YoY & loss decreased by 22.6% YoY

Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : Aurum Proptech declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 31.83% & the loss decreased by 22.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.36% and the loss decreased by 75.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.14% q-o-q & decreased by 26.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 76.88% q-o-q & increased by 68.32% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.9 for Q4, which increased by 39.24% Y-o-Y.

Aurum Proptech has delivered 6.78% return in the last 1 week, 17.64% return in the last 6 months, and 14.68% YTD return.

Currently, Aurum Proptech has a market cap of ₹735.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹186.4 & ₹106.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurum Proptech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.81 57.31 +4.36% 45.37 +31.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12 27.36 -56.14% 16.33 -26.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.13 19.67 -7.83% 14.17 +27.95% Total Operating Expense 64.84 79.07 -18% 61.25 +5.86% Operating Income -5.03 -21.76 +76.88% -15.88 +68.32% Net Income Before Taxes -6.66 -23.87 +72.1% -14.84 +55.12% Net Income -4.52 -18.53 +75.61% -5.84 +22.6% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.9 -4.71 +80.81% -1.49 +39.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-4.52Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹59.81Cr

