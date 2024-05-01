Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.6% YOY

Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.6% YOY

Livemint

Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.83% YoY & loss decreased by 22.6% YoY

Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live

Aurum Proptech Q4 Results Live : Aurum Proptech declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 31.83% & the loss decreased by 22.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.36% and the loss decreased by 75.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.14% q-o-q & decreased by 26.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 76.88% q-o-q & increased by 68.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.9 for Q4, which increased by 39.24% Y-o-Y.

Aurum Proptech has delivered 6.78% return in the last 1 week, 17.64% return in the last 6 months, and 14.68% YTD return.

Currently, Aurum Proptech has a market cap of 735.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 186.4 & 106.65 respectively.

Aurum Proptech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.8157.31+4.36%45.37+31.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1227.36-56.14%16.33-26.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.1319.67-7.83%14.17+27.95%
Total Operating Expense64.8479.07-18%61.25+5.86%
Operating Income-5.03-21.76+76.88%-15.88+68.32%
Net Income Before Taxes-6.66-23.87+72.1%-14.84+55.12%
Net Income-4.52-18.53+75.61%-5.84+22.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.9-4.71+80.81%-1.49+39.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-4.52Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.81Cr

