Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025:Ausom Enterprise declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a staggering drop in financial performance. The topline revenue decreased by 99.9% year-over-year, and profit also saw a significant decline of 81.82%, landing at ₹0.16 crore with revenue at ₹0.2 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 17.65%. However, this was overshadowed by a drastic 91.75% decrease in profit, highlighting the ongoing challenges the business faces.
Additionally, the operating income took a severe hit, down by 916.67% quarter-over-quarter and 245.24% year-over-year. Such figures raise concerns about the operational efficiency and market positioning of Ausom Enterprise.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.12, reflecting an 81.25% decline year-over-year. This sharp drop in EPS may deter potential investors looking for stability.
Ausom Enterprise has delivered -6.16% return in the last week, -9.17% return in the last 6 months, and -7.7% year-to-date, indicating a struggling stock performance amidst the financial downturn.
Currently, Ausom Enterprise boasts a market cap of ₹127.02 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹186.35 and a low of ₹72.2, further emphasizing the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's future.
Ausom Enterprise Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.2
|0.17
|+17.65%
|195.43
|-99.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.07
|-0%
|0.07
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|-0%
|0.05
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.81
|0.23
|+252.17%
|195
|-99.58%
|Operating Income
|-0.61
|-0.06
|-916.67%
|0.42
|-245.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.3
|1.96
|-84.69%
|1.2
|-75%
|Net Income
|0.16
|1.94
|-91.75%
|0.88
|-81.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|1.42
|-91.55%
|0.64
|-81.25%
