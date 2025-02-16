Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.82% YOY, profit at ₹0.16 crore and revenue at ₹0.2 crore

Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 99.9% YoY & profit decreased by 81.82% YoY, profit at 0.16 crore and revenue at 0.2 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025:Ausom Enterprise declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a staggering drop in financial performance. The topline revenue decreased by 99.9% year-over-year, and profit also saw a significant decline of 81.82%, landing at 0.16 crore with revenue at 0.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 17.65%. However, this was overshadowed by a drastic 91.75% decrease in profit, highlighting the ongoing challenges the business faces.

Advertisement

The

Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results

report indicated that Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, which may suggest that the company is struggling to reduce costs in line with its plummeting revenue.

Additionally, the operating income took a severe hit, down by 916.67% quarter-over-quarter and 245.24% year-over-year. Such figures raise concerns about the operational efficiency and market positioning of Ausom Enterprise.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.12, reflecting an 81.25% decline year-over-year. This sharp drop in EPS may deter potential investors looking for stability.

Advertisement

Ausom Enterprise has delivered -6.16% return in the last week, -9.17% return in the last 6 months, and -7.7% year-to-date, indicating a struggling stock performance amidst the financial downturn.

Currently, Ausom Enterprise boasts a market cap of 127.02 Crore, with a 52-week high of 186.35 and a low of 72.2, further emphasizing the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's future.

Ausom Enterprise Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.20.17+17.65%195.43-99.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.07-0%0.07-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.05-0%0.05-0%
Total Operating Expense0.810.23+252.17%195-99.58%
Operating Income-0.61-0.06-916.67%0.42-245.24%
Net Income Before Taxes0.31.96-84.69%1.2-75%
Net Income0.161.94-91.75%0.88-81.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.121.42-91.55%0.64-81.25%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAusom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.82% YOY, profit at ₹0.16 crore and revenue at ₹0.2 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.16Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.2Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget