Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.82% YOY, profit at ₹0.16 crore and revenue at ₹0.2 crore

Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results 2025:Ausom Enterprise declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a staggering drop in financial performance. The topline revenue decreased by 99.9% year-over-year, and profit also saw a significant decline of 81.82%, landing at ₹0.16 crore with revenue at ₹0.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 17.65%. However, this was overshadowed by a drastic 91.75% decrease in profit, highlighting the ongoing challenges the business faces.

The Ausom Enterprise Q3 Results report indicated that Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, which may suggest that the company is struggling to reduce costs in line with its plummeting revenue.

Additionally, the operating income took a severe hit, down by 916.67% quarter-over-quarter and 245.24% year-over-year. Such figures raise concerns about the operational efficiency and market positioning of Ausom Enterprise.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.12, reflecting an 81.25% decline year-over-year. This sharp drop in EPS may deter potential investors looking for stability.

Ausom Enterprise has delivered -6.16% return in the last week, -9.17% return in the last 6 months, and -7.7% year-to-date, indicating a struggling stock performance amidst the financial downturn.

Currently, Ausom Enterprise boasts a market cap of ₹127.02 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹186.35 and a low of ₹72.2, further emphasizing the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company's future.

Ausom Enterprise Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.2 0.17 +17.65% 195.43 -99.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.07 -0% 0.07 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 -0% 0.05 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.81 0.23 +252.17% 195 -99.58% Operating Income -0.61 -0.06 -916.67% 0.42 -245.24% Net Income Before Taxes 0.3 1.96 -84.69% 1.2 -75% Net Income 0.16 1.94 -91.75% 0.88 -81.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 1.42 -91.55% 0.64 -81.25%

