Austin Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.92% YOY

Austin Engineering Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.28% & the profit decreased by 60.92% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.9% and the profit decreased by 43.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.87% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 394.78% q-o-q & decreased by 66.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.48 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.95% Y-o-Y.
Austin Engineering Company has delivered 15.85% return in the last 1 week, 32.98% return in last 6 months and 22.28% YTD return.
Currently the Austin Engineering Company has a market cap of ₹81.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹267.8 & ₹111.1 respectively.
Austin Engineering Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25.52
|28.02
|-8.9%
|25.86
|-1.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.89
|5.3
|-7.87%
|4.5
|+8.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.28
|0.28
|+2.1%
|0.23
|+20.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.03
|27.92
|-10.34%
|24.38
|+2.68%
|Operating Income
|0.49
|0.1
|+394.78%
|1.48
|-66.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.95
|1.36
|-30.51%
|1.43
|-34.04%
|Net Income
|0.51
|0.92
|-43.83%
|1.32
|-60.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.48
|2.63
|-43.73%
|3.79
|-60.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹25.52Cr
