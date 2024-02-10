Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Austin Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.92% YOY

Austin Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.92% YOY

Livemint

Austin Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.28% YoY & profit decreased by 60.92% YoY

Austin Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Austin Engineering Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.28% & the profit decreased by 60.92% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.9% and the profit decreased by 43.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.87% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 394.78% q-o-q & decreased by 66.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.48 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.95% Y-o-Y.

Austin Engineering Company has delivered 15.85% return in the last 1 week, 32.98% return in last 6 months and 22.28% YTD return.

Currently the Austin Engineering Company has a market cap of 81.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 267.8 & 111.1 respectively.

Austin Engineering Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25.5228.02-8.9%25.86-1.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.895.3-7.87%4.5+8.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.280.28+2.1%0.23+20.14%
Total Operating Expense25.0327.92-10.34%24.38+2.68%
Operating Income0.490.1+394.78%1.48-66.61%
Net Income Before Taxes0.951.36-30.51%1.43-34.04%
Net Income0.510.92-43.83%1.32-60.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.482.63-43.73%3.79-60.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹25.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.