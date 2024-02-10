Austin Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.92% YOY

Austin Engineering Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.28% & the profit decreased by 60.92% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.9% and the profit decreased by 43.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.87% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 394.78% q-o-q & decreased by 66.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.48 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.95% Y-o-Y.

Austin Engineering Company has delivered 15.85% return in the last 1 week, 32.98% return in last 6 months and 22.28% YTD return.

Currently the Austin Engineering Company has a market cap of ₹81.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹267.8 & ₹111.1 respectively.

Austin Engineering Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25.52 28.02 -8.9% 25.86 -1.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.89 5.3 -7.87% 4.5 +8.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.28 0.28 +2.1% 0.23 +20.14% Total Operating Expense 25.03 27.92 -10.34% 24.38 +2.68% Operating Income 0.49 0.1 +394.78% 1.48 -66.61% Net Income Before Taxes 0.95 1.36 -30.51% 1.43 -34.04% Net Income 0.51 0.92 -43.83% 1.32 -60.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.48 2.63 -43.73% 3.79 -60.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.51Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹25.52Cr

