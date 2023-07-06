Auto sector Q1 preview: Margin expansion to continue driven by operating leverage, softening commodity costs4 min read 06 Jul 2023, 04:20 PM IST
The demand in the auto industry during the April-June 2023 quarter was a mixed bag. New product launches and festive and wedding demand drove passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler volumes, analysts said.
The Indian automobile companies are expected to see further improvement in margins during the first quarter of FY24 driven by operating leverage benefits. Amid signs of growth moderation in most segments, auto manufacturers are likely to deliver fifth straight quarter of margin expansion in Q1FY24.
