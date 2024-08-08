Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 9.97% YOY

Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : Automotive Axles declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.42% & the profit decreased by 9.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.83% and the profit decreased by 22.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.05% q-o-q & increased by 2.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.46% q-o-q & decreased by 17.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.53 for Q1 which decreased by 9.99% Y-o-Y.
Automotive Axles has delivered -6.45% return in the last 1 week, -2.82% return in last 6 months and -9.43% YTD return.
Currently the Automotive Axles has a market cap of ₹2936.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2460 & ₹1742.15 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Automotive Axles Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|492.47
|571.52
|-13.83%
|531.91
|-7.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.12
|33.48
|-1.05%
|32.33
|+2.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.08
|9.05
|-10.72%
|9.41
|-14.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|451.72
|516.86
|-12.6%
|482.67
|-6.41%
|Operating Income
|40.75
|54.66
|-25.46%
|49.24
|-17.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.31
|59.13
|-21.67%
|50.88
|-8.98%
|Net Income
|34.05
|44.1
|-22.77%
|37.83
|-9.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.53
|29.18
|-22.79%
|25.03
|-9.99%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess