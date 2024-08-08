Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 9.97% YOY

Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : Automotive Axles declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.42% & the profit decreased by 9.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.83% and the profit decreased by 22.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.05% q-o-q & increased by 2.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.46% q-o-q & decreased by 17.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹22.53 for Q1 which decreased by 9.99% Y-o-Y.

Automotive Axles has delivered -6.45% return in the last 1 week, -2.82% return in last 6 months and -9.43% YTD return.

Currently the Automotive Axles has a market cap of ₹2936.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2460 & ₹1742.15 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Automotive Axles Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 492.47 571.52 -13.83% 531.91 -7.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.12 33.48 -1.05% 32.33 +2.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.08 9.05 -10.72% 9.41 -14.19% Total Operating Expense 451.72 516.86 -12.6% 482.67 -6.41% Operating Income 40.75 54.66 -25.46% 49.24 -17.24% Net Income Before Taxes 46.31 59.13 -21.67% 50.88 -8.98% Net Income 34.05 44.1 -22.77% 37.83 -9.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.53 29.18 -22.79% 25.03 -9.99%