Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 9.97% YOY

Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 9.97% YOY

Livemint

Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.42% YoY & profit decreased by 9.97% YoY

Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live

Automotive Axles Q1 Results Live : Automotive Axles declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.42% & the profit decreased by 9.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.83% and the profit decreased by 22.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.05% q-o-q & increased by 2.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.46% q-o-q & decreased by 17.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.53 for Q1 which decreased by 9.99% Y-o-Y.

Automotive Axles has delivered -6.45% return in the last 1 week, -2.82% return in last 6 months and -9.43% YTD return.

Currently the Automotive Axles has a market cap of 2936.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2460 & 1742.15 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Automotive Axles Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue492.47571.52-13.83%531.91-7.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.1233.48-1.05%32.33+2.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.089.05-10.72%9.41-14.19%
Total Operating Expense451.72516.86-12.6%482.67-6.41%
Operating Income40.7554.66-25.46%49.24-17.24%
Net Income Before Taxes46.3159.13-21.67%50.88-8.98%
Net Income34.0544.1-22.77%37.83-9.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.5329.18-22.79%25.03-9.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹492.47Cr

