Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.09% YOY

Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Avadh Sugar & Energy announced their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 26.76% and a decline in profit by 30.09% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 4.32% growth in revenue and a significant 153.84% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a quarterly increase of 15.25% and a yearly increase of 10.42%.
Operating income showed a substantial 134.9% increase quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 16.08% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹27.62, reflecting a 30.16% decrease from the previous year.
Avadh Sugar & Energy's recent returns include 0.32% in the last week, -18.41% in the last 6 months, and -15% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹1137.55 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹855 and ₹471.8 respectively.
Avadh Sugar & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|619.8
|594.11
|+4.32%
|846.21
|-26.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.59
|30.88
|+15.25%
|32.23
|+10.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.04
|13.72
|+9.63%
|13.25
|+13.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|513.66
|548.92
|-6.42%
|719.73
|-28.63%
|Operating Income
|106.14
|45.19
|+134.9%
|126.48
|-16.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.47
|33.64
|+151.09%
|110.63
|-23.64%
|Net Income
|55.29
|21.78
|+153.84%
|79.09
|-30.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.62
|10.89
|+153.63%
|39.55
|-30.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹55.29Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹619.8Cr
