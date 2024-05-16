Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.09% YOY

Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Avadh Sugar & Energy announced their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 26.76% and a decline in profit by 30.09% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 4.32% growth in revenue and a significant 153.84% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a quarterly increase of 15.25% and a yearly increase of 10.42%.

Operating income showed a substantial 134.9% increase quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 16.08% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹27.62, reflecting a 30.16% decrease from the previous year.

Avadh Sugar & Energy's recent returns include 0.32% in the last week, -18.41% in the last 6 months, and -15% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹1137.55 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹855 and ₹471.8 respectively.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 619.8 594.11 +4.32% 846.21 -26.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.59 30.88 +15.25% 32.23 +10.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.04 13.72 +9.63% 13.25 +13.58% Total Operating Expense 513.66 548.92 -6.42% 719.73 -28.63% Operating Income 106.14 45.19 +134.9% 126.48 -16.08% Net Income Before Taxes 84.47 33.64 +151.09% 110.63 -23.64% Net Income 55.29 21.78 +153.84% 79.09 -30.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.62 10.89 +153.63% 39.55 -30.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹55.29Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹619.8Cr

