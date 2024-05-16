Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.09% YOY

Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 30.09% YOY

Livemint

Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.76% YoY & profit decreased by 30.09% YoY

Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live

Avadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Avadh Sugar & Energy announced their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 26.76% and a decline in profit by 30.09% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 4.32% growth in revenue and a significant 153.84% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a quarterly increase of 15.25% and a yearly increase of 10.42%.

Operating income showed a substantial 134.9% increase quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 16.08% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at 27.62, reflecting a 30.16% decrease from the previous year.

Avadh Sugar & Energy's recent returns include 0.32% in the last week, -18.41% in the last 6 months, and -15% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 1137.55 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 855 and 471.8 respectively.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue619.8594.11+4.32%846.21-26.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.5930.88+15.25%32.23+10.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.0413.72+9.63%13.25+13.58%
Total Operating Expense513.66548.92-6.42%719.73-28.63%
Operating Income106.1445.19+134.9%126.48-16.08%
Net Income Before Taxes84.4733.64+151.09%110.63-23.64%
Net Income55.2921.78+153.84%79.09-30.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.6210.89+153.63%39.55-30.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹55.29Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹619.8Cr

