Available Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.56% YOY

Available Finance Q4 Results Live : Available Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 30.92% & the profit decreased by 14.56% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.51% and the profit decreased by 32.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.72% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.21% q-o-q & increased by 50.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.25 for Q4 which decreased by 14.58% Y-o-Y.
Available Finance has delivered -0.81% return in the last 1 week, 142.63% return in the last 6 months and 69.49% YTD return.
Currently, Available Finance has a market cap of ₹307.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹341.4 & ₹99.55 respectively.
Available Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.14
|0.14
|+0.51%
|0.11
|+30.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-16.72%
|0.03
|-0.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|+400%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.05
|+14.46%
|0.05
|+10.08%
|Operating Income
|0.08
|0.09
|-7.21%
|0.05
|+50.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.08
|0.09
|-8.85%
|0.08
|+4.27%
|Net Income
|32.91
|48.6
|-32.28%
|38.52
|-14.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.25
|47.63
|-32.29%
|37.75
|-14.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.91Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.14Cr
