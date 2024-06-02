Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Available Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.56% YOY

Available Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.56% YOY

Livemint

Available Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.92% YoY & profit decreased by 14.56% YoY

Available Finance Q4 Results Live

Available Finance Q4 Results Live : Available Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 30.92% & the profit decreased by 14.56% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.51% and the profit decreased by 32.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.72% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.21% q-o-q & increased by 50.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.25 for Q4 which decreased by 14.58% Y-o-Y.

Available Finance has delivered -0.81% return in the last 1 week, 142.63% return in the last 6 months and 69.49% YTD return.

Currently, Available Finance has a market cap of 307.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of 341.4 & 99.55 respectively.

Available Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.140.14+0.51%0.11+30.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-16.72%0.03-0.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0+400%
Total Operating Expense0.060.05+14.46%0.05+10.08%
Operating Income0.080.09-7.21%0.05+50.35%
Net Income Before Taxes0.080.09-8.85%0.08+4.27%
Net Income32.9148.6-32.28%38.52-14.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.2547.63-32.29%37.75-14.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.91Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.