Available Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.56% YOY

Available Finance Q4 Results Live : Available Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 30.92% & the profit decreased by 14.56% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.51% and the profit decreased by 32.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.72% q-o-q & decreased by 0.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.21% q-o-q & increased by 50.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.25 for Q4 which decreased by 14.58% Y-o-Y.

Available Finance has delivered -0.81% return in the last 1 week, 142.63% return in the last 6 months and 69.49% YTD return.

Currently, Available Finance has a market cap of ₹307.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹341.4 & ₹99.55 respectively.

Available Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.14 0.14 +0.51% 0.11 +30.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -16.72% 0.03 -0.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 +400% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.05 +14.46% 0.05 +10.08% Operating Income 0.08 0.09 -7.21% 0.05 +50.35% Net Income Before Taxes 0.08 0.09 -8.85% 0.08 +4.27% Net Income 32.91 48.6 -32.28% 38.52 -14.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.25 47.63 -32.29% 37.75 -14.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.91Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.14Cr

