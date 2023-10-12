Avantel Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 161.65% YOY
Avantel Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 49.99% YoY & profit increased by 161.65% YoY
Avantel, the telecommunications company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on October 9, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 49.99% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit rose by an impressive 161.65% YoY.
In terms of quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) performance, Avantel experienced a decline in revenue by 21.2%, but the profit still managed to increase by 100.62%.
One of the key factors contributing to this growth was the rise in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses rose by 65.44% q-o-q and increased by 83.11% YoY.
Additionally, the operating income of Avantel showed a significant improvement. The operating income was up by 83.9% q-o-q and increased by 168.74% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹1.98, representing a remarkable increase of 161.5% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Avantel has been delivering impressive returns. The company has achieved a return of 18.03% in the last 1 week, 257.14% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 332.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Avantel has a market capitalization of ₹2690.97 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹343.3 and ₹58.8 respectively.
Avantel Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.33
|68.95
|-21.2%
|36.23
|+49.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.82
|5.33
|+65.44%
|4.82
|+83.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.64
|1.57
|+4.22%
|1.36
|+20.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.01
|56.27
|-44.88%
|27.55
|+12.58%
|Operating Income
|23.32
|12.68
|+83.9%
|8.68
|+168.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.2
|11.4
|+94.8%
|7.61
|+191.67%
|Net Income
|16.07
|8.01
|+100.62%
|6.14
|+161.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.98
|0.99
|+100.62%
|0.76
|+161.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.07Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.33Cr
