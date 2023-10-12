Avantel Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 161.65% YOY

Avantel, the telecommunications company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on October 9, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 49.99% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit rose by an impressive 161.65% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) performance, Avantel experienced a decline in revenue by 21.2%, but the profit still managed to increase by 100.62%.

One of the key factors contributing to this growth was the rise in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses rose by 65.44% q-o-q and increased by 83.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the operating income of Avantel showed a significant improvement. The operating income was up by 83.9% q-o-q and increased by 168.74% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹1.98, representing a remarkable increase of 161.5% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Avantel has been delivering impressive returns. The company has achieved a return of 18.03% in the last 1 week, 257.14% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 332.38% year-to-date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Avantel has a market capitalization of ₹2690.97 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹343.3 and ₹58.8 respectively.

Avantel Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.33 68.95 -21.2% 36.23 +49.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.82 5.33 +65.44% 4.82 +83.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.64 1.57 +4.22% 1.36 +20.31% Total Operating Expense 31.01 56.27 -44.88% 27.55 +12.58% Operating Income 23.32 12.68 +83.9% 8.68 +168.74% Net Income Before Taxes 22.2 11.4 +94.8% 7.61 +191.67% Net Income 16.07 8.01 +100.62% 6.14 +161.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.98 0.99 +100.62% 0.76 +161.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.07Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹54.33Cr

