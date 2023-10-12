Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Avantel Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 161.65% YOY

Avantel Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 161.65% YOY

Livemint

Avantel Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 49.99% YoY & profit increased by 161.65% YoY

Avantel Q2 FY24 Results

Avantel, the telecommunications company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on October 9, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 49.99% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit rose by an impressive 161.65% YoY.

In terms of quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) performance, Avantel experienced a decline in revenue by 21.2%, but the profit still managed to increase by 100.62%.

One of the key factors contributing to this growth was the rise in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses rose by 65.44% q-o-q and increased by 83.11% YoY.

Additionally, the operating income of Avantel showed a significant improvement. The operating income was up by 83.9% q-o-q and increased by 168.74% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 1.98, representing a remarkable increase of 161.5% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Avantel has been delivering impressive returns. The company has achieved a return of 18.03% in the last 1 week, 257.14% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 332.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Avantel has a market capitalization of 2690.97 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 343.3 and 58.8 respectively.

Avantel Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.3368.95-21.2%36.23+49.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.825.33+65.44%4.82+83.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.641.57+4.22%1.36+20.31%
Total Operating Expense31.0156.27-44.88%27.55+12.58%
Operating Income23.3212.68+83.9%8.68+168.74%
Net Income Before Taxes22.211.4+94.8%7.61+191.67%
Net Income16.078.01+100.62%6.14+161.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.980.99+100.62%0.76+161.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.33Cr

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 03:50 PM IST
