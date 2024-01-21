Avantel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 144.07% YOY

Avantel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 53.27% & the profit increased by 144.07% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.19% and the profit increased by 1.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & increased by 105.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 133.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 143.94% Y-o-Y.
Avantel has delivered 6.54% return in the last 1 week, 117.54% return in last 6 months and 7.72% YTD return.
Currently the Avantel has a market cap of ₹2953.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹136 & ₹24.2 respectively.
Avantel Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.33
|54.33
|+9.19%
|38.71
|+53.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.06
|8.82
|+2.72%
|4.42
|+105.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.84
|1.64
|+12.21%
|1.52
|+20.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|36.72
|31.01
|+18.4%
|29.03
|+26.5%
|Operating Income
|22.61
|23.32
|-3.06%
|9.68
|+133.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.09
|22.2
|-0.48%
|8.42
|+162.5%
|Net Income
|16.32
|16.07
|+1.54%
|6.69
|+144.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.67
|0.66
|+1.41%
|0.27
|+143.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.32Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.33Cr
