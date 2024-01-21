Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Avantel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 144.07% YOY

Avantel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 144.07% YOY

Livemint

Avantel Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 53.27% YoY & profit increased by 144.07% YoY

Avantel Q3 FY24 Results Live

Avantel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 53.27% & the profit increased by 144.07% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.19% and the profit increased by 1.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & increased by 105.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 133.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 143.94% Y-o-Y.

Avantel has delivered 6.54% return in the last 1 week, 117.54% return in last 6 months and 7.72% YTD return.

Currently the Avantel has a market cap of 2953.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of 136 & 24.2 respectively.

Avantel Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.3354.33+9.19%38.71+53.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.068.82+2.72%4.42+105.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.841.64+12.21%1.52+20.49%
Total Operating Expense36.7231.01+18.4%29.03+26.5%
Operating Income22.6123.32-3.06%9.68+133.58%
Net Income Before Taxes22.0922.2-0.48%8.42+162.5%
Net Income16.3216.07+1.54%6.69+144.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.670.66+1.41%0.27+143.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.32Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.33Cr

