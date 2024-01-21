Avantel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 144.07% YOY

Avantel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 53.27% & the profit increased by 144.07% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.19% and the profit increased by 1.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & increased by 105.18% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 3.06% q-o-q & increased by 133.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 143.94% Y-o-Y.

Avantel has delivered 6.54% return in the last 1 week, 117.54% return in last 6 months and 7.72% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Avantel has a market cap of ₹2953.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹136 & ₹24.2 respectively.

Avantel Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.33 54.33 +9.19% 38.71 +53.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.06 8.82 +2.72% 4.42 +105.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.84 1.64 +12.21% 1.52 +20.49% Total Operating Expense 36.72 31.01 +18.4% 29.03 +26.5% Operating Income 22.61 23.32 -3.06% 9.68 +133.58% Net Income Before Taxes 22.09 22.2 -0.48% 8.42 +162.5% Net Income 16.32 16.07 +1.54% 6.69 +144.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.67 0.66 +1.41% 0.27 +143.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.32Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹59.33Cr

