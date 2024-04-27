Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Avantel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.23% YOY

Avantel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.23% YOY

Livemint

Avantel Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 20.5% YoY & profit increased by 26.23% YoY

Avantel Q4 Results Live

Avantel Q4 Results Live : Avantel declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.5% & the profit increased by 26.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.61% and the profit decreased by 25.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 36.93% q-o-q & decreased by 0.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.57% q-o-q & decreased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.5 for Q4 which increased by 26.27% Y-o-Y.

Avantel has delivered 5.44% return in the last 1 week, 9.51% return in the last 6 months and -0.98% YTD return.

Currently, Avantel has a market cap of 2714.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 140 & 31 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of 0.2. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May, 2024.

Avantel Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.7659.33-29.61%52.53-20.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.419.06+36.93%12.48-0.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.451.84+33.54%1.53+60.43%
Total Operating Expense26.0636.72-29.02%35.92-27.45%
Operating Income15.722.61-30.57%16.61-5.49%
Net Income Before Taxes15.8522.09-28.25%15.19+4.37%
Net Income12.1516.32-25.54%9.63+26.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.50.67-25.37%0.4+26.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.15Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹41.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.