Avantel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.23% YOY

Avantel Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 20.5% YoY & profit increased by 26.23% YoY

Avantel Q4 Results Live : Avantel declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.5% & the profit increased by 26.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.61% and the profit decreased by 25.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 36.93% q-o-q & decreased by 0.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.57% q-o-q & decreased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.5 for Q4 which increased by 26.27% Y-o-Y.

Avantel has delivered 5.44% return in the last 1 week, 9.51% return in the last 6 months and -0.98% YTD return.

Currently, Avantel has a market cap of ₹2714.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹140 & ₹31 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹0.2. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May, 2024.

Avantel Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41.76 59.33 -29.61% 52.53 -20.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.41 9.06 +36.93% 12.48 -0.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.45 1.84 +33.54% 1.53 +60.43% Total Operating Expense 26.06 36.72 -29.02% 35.92 -27.45% Operating Income 15.7 22.61 -30.57% 16.61 -5.49% Net Income Before Taxes 15.85 22.09 -28.25% 15.19 +4.37% Net Income 12.15 16.32 -25.54% 9.63 +26.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.5 0.67 -25.37% 0.4 +26.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.15Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹41.76Cr

