Avantel Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.23% YOY

Avantel Q4 Results Live : Avantel declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.5% & the profit increased by 26.23% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 29.61% and the profit decreased by 25.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 36.93% q-o-q & decreased by 0.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 30.57% q-o-q & decreased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.5 for Q4 which increased by 26.27% Y-o-Y.
Avantel has delivered 5.44% return in the last 1 week, 9.51% return in the last 6 months and -0.98% YTD return.
Currently, Avantel has a market cap of ₹2714.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹140 & ₹31 respectively.
The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹0.2. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May, 2024.
Avantel Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41.76
|59.33
|-29.61%
|52.53
|-20.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.41
|9.06
|+36.93%
|12.48
|-0.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.45
|1.84
|+33.54%
|1.53
|+60.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.06
|36.72
|-29.02%
|35.92
|-27.45%
|Operating Income
|15.7
|22.61
|-30.57%
|16.61
|-5.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.85
|22.09
|-28.25%
|15.19
|+4.37%
|Net Income
|12.15
|16.32
|-25.54%
|9.63
|+26.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.5
|0.67
|-25.37%
|0.4
|+26.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.15Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹41.76Cr
