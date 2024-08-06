Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.5% YOY

Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live : Avanti Feeds announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.05% compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 20.5% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Avanti Feeds experienced a growth in revenue by 17.36% and a profit increase by 23.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a rise of 15.17% quarter-over-quarter and a 15.1% increase year-over-year.
Operating income showed a positive trend with a 26.58% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 17.09% rise year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.41, representing a 20.49% year-over-year increase.
Avanti Feeds' stock performance in the market has been fluctuating, with a -5.58% return in the last week, a 20.22% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 58.17% year-to-date return.
Currently, Avanti Feeds holds a market capitalization of ₹9052.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹764.4 & ₹385.9 respectively.
Analysts' ratings for Avanti Feeds as of 06 Aug, 2024 show a mixed sentiment, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating and another analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.
Avanti Feeds Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1506.27
|1283.51
|+17.36%
|1553.66
|-3.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.55
|52.58
|+15.17%
|52.61
|+15.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.49
|14.49
|+0%
|13.2
|+9.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|1360.65
|1168.47
|+16.45%
|1429.3
|-4.8%
|Operating Income
|145.62
|115.04
|+26.58%
|124.36
|+17.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|179.64
|150.76
|+19.16%
|157.11
|+14.34%
|Net Income
|128.19
|104.07
|+23.17%
|106.38
|+20.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.41
|7.64
|+23.17%
|7.81
|+20.49%
