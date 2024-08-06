Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.5% YOY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live
Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live : Avanti Feeds announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.05% compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 20.5% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Avanti Feeds experienced a growth in revenue by 17.36% and a profit increase by 23.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a rise of 15.17% quarter-over-quarter and a 15.1% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 26.58% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 17.09% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.41, representing a 20.49% year-over-year increase.

Avanti Feeds' stock performance in the market has been fluctuating, with a -5.58% return in the last week, a 20.22% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 58.17% year-to-date return.

Currently, Avanti Feeds holds a market capitalization of 9052.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 764.4 & 385.9 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Avanti Feeds as of 06 Aug, 2024 show a mixed sentiment, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating and another analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

Avanti Feeds Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1506.271283.51+17.36%1553.66-3.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.5552.58+15.17%52.61+15.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.4914.49+0%13.2+9.76%
Total Operating Expense1360.651168.47+16.45%1429.3-4.8%
Operating Income145.62115.04+26.58%124.36+17.09%
Net Income Before Taxes179.64150.76+19.16%157.11+14.34%
Net Income128.19104.07+23.17%106.38+20.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.417.64+23.17%7.81+20.49%
FAQs
₹128.19Cr
₹1506.27Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
