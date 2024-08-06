Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.5% YOY

Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.05% YoY & profit increased by 20.5% YoY

Avanti Feeds Q1 Results Live : Avanti Feeds announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.05% compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 20.5% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Avanti Feeds experienced a growth in revenue by 17.36% and a profit increase by 23.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a rise of 15.17% quarter-over-quarter and a 15.1% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 26.58% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 17.09% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.41, representing a 20.49% year-over-year increase.

Avanti Feeds' stock performance in the market has been fluctuating, with a -5.58% return in the last week, a 20.22% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 58.17% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Avanti Feeds holds a market capitalization of ₹9052.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹764.4 & ₹385.9 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Avanti Feeds as of 06 Aug, 2024 show a mixed sentiment, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating and another analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

Avanti Feeds Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1506.27 1283.51 +17.36% 1553.66 -3.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.55 52.58 +15.17% 52.61 +15.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.49 14.49 +0% 13.2 +9.76% Total Operating Expense 1360.65 1168.47 +16.45% 1429.3 -4.8% Operating Income 145.62 115.04 +26.58% 124.36 +17.09% Net Income Before Taxes 179.64 150.76 +19.16% 157.11 +14.34% Net Income 128.19 104.07 +23.17% 106.38 +20.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.41 7.64 +23.17% 7.81 +20.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹128.19Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1506.27Cr

