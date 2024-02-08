Avanti Feeds Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.04% YoY

Avanti Feeds declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.66% & the profit increased by 16.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.98% and the profit decreased by 2.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.66% q-o-q & increased by 20.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.32 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.12% Y-o-Y.
Avanti Feeds has delivered 11.94% return in the last 1 week, 38.59% return in the last 6 months, and 33.6% YTD return.
Currently, Avanti Feeds has a market cap of ₹7646.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹598.5 & ₹321.1 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Avanti Feeds Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1253.23
|1278.49
|-1.98%
|1102.58
|+13.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.09
|47.27
|-0.39%
|41.43
|+13.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.4
|14.3
|+0.67%
|10.65
|+35.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|1170.63
|1198.81
|-2.35%
|1034.16
|+13.2%
|Operating Income
|82.6
|79.68
|+3.66%
|68.42
|+20.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|115.71
|113.28
|+2.14%
|96.48
|+19.93%
|Net Income
|72.47
|74.23
|-2.38%
|62.45
|+16.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.32
|5.45
|-2.39%
|4.66
|+14.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹72.47Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1253.23Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!