Avanti Feeds Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.04% YoY

Avanti Feeds declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.66% & the profit increased by 16.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.98% and the profit decreased by 2.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.66% q-o-q & increased by 20.72% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.32 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.12% Y-o-Y.

Avanti Feeds has delivered 11.94% return in the last 1 week, 38.59% return in the last 6 months, and 33.6% YTD return.

Currently, Avanti Feeds has a market cap of ₹7646.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹598.5 & ₹321.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Avanti Feeds Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1253.23 1278.49 -1.98% 1102.58 +13.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.09 47.27 -0.39% 41.43 +13.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.4 14.3 +0.67% 10.65 +35.25% Total Operating Expense 1170.63 1198.81 -2.35% 1034.16 +13.2% Operating Income 82.6 79.68 +3.66% 68.42 +20.72% Net Income Before Taxes 115.71 113.28 +2.14% 96.48 +19.93% Net Income 72.47 74.23 -2.38% 62.45 +16.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.32 5.45 -2.39% 4.66 +14.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹72.47Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1253.23Cr

