Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Avanti Feeds Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.04% YoY

Avanti Feeds Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.04% YoY

Livemint

Avanti Feeds Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.66% YoY & profit increased by 16.04% YoY

Avanti Feeds Q3 FY24 Results Live

Avanti Feeds declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.66% & the profit increased by 16.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.98% and the profit decreased by 2.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 13.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.66% q-o-q & increased by 20.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.32 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.12% Y-o-Y.

Avanti Feeds has delivered 11.94% return in the last 1 week, 38.59% return in the last 6 months, and 33.6% YTD return.

Currently, Avanti Feeds has a market cap of 7646.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 598.5 & 321.1 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Avanti Feeds Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1253.231278.49-1.98%1102.58+13.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.0947.27-0.39%41.43+13.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.414.3+0.67%10.65+35.25%
Total Operating Expense1170.631198.81-2.35%1034.16+13.2%
Operating Income82.679.68+3.66%68.42+20.72%
Net Income Before Taxes115.71113.28+2.14%96.48+19.93%
Net Income72.4774.23-2.38%62.45+16.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.325.45-2.39%4.66+14.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1253.23Cr

