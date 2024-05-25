Hello User
Avanti Feeds Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.49% YOY

Avanti Feeds Q4 Results Live

Avanti Feeds Q4 Results Live : Avanti Feeds declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.43% & the profit increased by 11.49% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 43.61%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.65% q-o-q & increased by 23.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 39.27% q-o-q & decreased by 0.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.64 for Q4, which increased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.

Avanti Feeds has delivered 0.12% return in the last 1 week, 35.22% return in the last 6 months, and 27.27% YTD return.

Currently, Avanti Feeds has a market cap of 7283.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 598.5 & 373.1 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Avanti Feeds Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1283.511253.23+2.42%1093+17.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.5847.09+11.65%42.67+23.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.4914.4+0.62%12.2+18.79%
Total Operating Expense1168.471170.63-0.18%976.9+19.61%
Operating Income115.0482.6+39.27%116.11-0.92%
Net Income Before Taxes150.76115.71+30.29%140.15+7.57%
Net Income104.0772.47+43.61%93.34+11.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.645.32+43.61%7.13+7.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹104.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1283.51Cr

