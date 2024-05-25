Avanti Feeds Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.49% YOY

Avanti Feeds Q4 Results Live : Avanti Feeds declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.43% & the profit increased by 11.49% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 43.61%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.65% q-o-q & increased by 23.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 39.27% q-o-q & decreased by 0.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.64 for Q4, which increased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.
Avanti Feeds has delivered 0.12% return in the last 1 week, 35.22% return in the last 6 months, and 27.27% YTD return.
Currently, Avanti Feeds has a market cap of ₹7283.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹598.5 & ₹373.1 respectively.
As of 25 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Avanti Feeds Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1283.51
|1253.23
|+2.42%
|1093
|+17.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.58
|47.09
|+11.65%
|42.67
|+23.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.49
|14.4
|+0.62%
|12.2
|+18.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|1168.47
|1170.63
|-0.18%
|976.9
|+19.61%
|Operating Income
|115.04
|82.6
|+39.27%
|116.11
|-0.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|150.76
|115.71
|+30.29%
|140.15
|+7.57%
|Net Income
|104.07
|72.47
|+43.61%
|93.34
|+11.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.64
|5.32
|+43.61%
|7.13
|+7.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹104.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1283.51Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!