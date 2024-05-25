Avanti Feeds Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.49% YOY

Avanti Feeds Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.43% YoY & profit increased by 11.49% YoY

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.42% and the profit increased by 43.61%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.65% q-o-q & increased by 23.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 39.27% q-o-q & decreased by 0.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.64 for Q4, which increased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.

Avanti Feeds has delivered 0.12% return in the last 1 week, 35.22% return in the last 6 months, and 27.27% YTD return.

Currently, Avanti Feeds has a market cap of ₹7283.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹598.5 & ₹373.1 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Avanti Feeds Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1283.51 1253.23 +2.42% 1093 +17.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.58 47.09 +11.65% 42.67 +23.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.49 14.4 +0.62% 12.2 +18.79% Total Operating Expense 1168.47 1170.63 -0.18% 976.9 +19.61% Operating Income 115.04 82.6 +39.27% 116.11 -0.92% Net Income Before Taxes 150.76 115.71 +30.29% 140.15 +7.57% Net Income 104.07 72.47 +43.61% 93.34 +11.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.64 5.32 +43.61% 7.13 +7.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹104.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1283.51Cr

