Avenue Supermarts Q3 results 2024: DMart may report rise in revenue, PAT on operating profit growth
Q3 results 2024: Avenue Supermarts, which operates as DMart, is set to announce its Q3 results today. Experts predict strong growth in operational business and profit, with a 5.95% increase in revenue and a 22.80% increase in profit after tax
Avenue Supermarts Q3 results today: The company results season for the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24 kickstarted on 11th January 2024. After the announcement of Q3 results 2024 by companies like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, Anand Rathi, JTL Industries, etc, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which is doing business as DMart, is going to declare its Q3 results today.