AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 105.9% YoY

AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live : AVG Logistics has announced its Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth. The company's topline surged by 22.49%, while its profit skyrocketed by 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 10.25% and the profit decreased by 77.22%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 5.45% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 17.47% YoY. This uptick in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in its operations and administrative functions.
Operating income for AVG Logistics experienced a mixed performance. It dropped by 50.44% QoQ but increased by 31.78% YoY, indicating a robust annual growth despite quarterly fluctuations. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.81, marking a substantial increase of 77.21% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, AVG Logistics has delivered a -0.29% return over the last week, a 10.16% return over the last six months, and a 28.16% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This demonstrates a strong upward trend in the company's market performance for the year.
Currently, AVG Logistics has a market capitalization of ₹658.69 Crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹668.4 and a 52-week low of ₹238.15, reflecting a significant range in its trading value over the past year.
AVG Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|122.91
|136.95
|-10.25%
|100.34
|+22.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.83
|4.58
|+5.45%
|4.11
|+17.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.37
|10.01
|+3.57%
|9.09
|+14%
|Total Operating Expense
|110.43
|111.76
|-1.2%
|90.87
|+21.52%
|Operating Income
|12.48
|25.18
|-50.44%
|9.47
|+31.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.62
|28.5
|-76.76%
|3.1
|+113.54%
|Net Income
|5.21
|22.87
|-77.22%
|2.53
|+105.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.81
|9.76
|-60.95%
|2.15
|+77.21%
