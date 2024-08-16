Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 105.9% YoY

AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 105.9% YoY

Livemint

AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.49% YoY & profit increased by 105.9% YoY

AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live

AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live : AVG Logistics has announced its Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth. The company's topline surged by 22.49%, while its profit skyrocketed by 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 10.25% and the profit decreased by 77.22%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 5.45% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 17.47% YoY. This uptick in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in its operations and administrative functions.

Operating income for AVG Logistics experienced a mixed performance. It dropped by 50.44% QoQ but increased by 31.78% YoY, indicating a robust annual growth despite quarterly fluctuations. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.81, marking a substantial increase of 77.21% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, AVG Logistics has delivered a -0.29% return over the last week, a 10.16% return over the last six months, and a 28.16% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This demonstrates a strong upward trend in the company's market performance for the year.

Currently, AVG Logistics has a market capitalization of 658.69 Crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 668.4 and a 52-week low of 238.15, reflecting a significant range in its trading value over the past year.

AVG Logistics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue122.91136.95-10.25%100.34+22.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.834.58+5.45%4.11+17.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.3710.01+3.57%9.09+14%
Total Operating Expense110.43111.76-1.2%90.87+21.52%
Operating Income12.4825.18-50.44%9.47+31.78%
Net Income Before Taxes6.6228.5-76.76%3.1+113.54%
Net Income5.2122.87-77.22%2.53+105.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.819.76-60.95%2.15+77.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.21Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹122.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

