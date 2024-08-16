AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 105.9% YoY

AVG Logistics Q1 Results Live : AVG Logistics has announced its Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth. The company's topline surged by 22.49%, while its profit skyrocketed by 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 10.25% and the profit decreased by 77.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 5.45% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 17.47% YoY. This uptick in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in its operations and administrative functions.

Operating income for AVG Logistics experienced a mixed performance. It dropped by 50.44% QoQ but increased by 31.78% YoY, indicating a robust annual growth despite quarterly fluctuations. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.81, marking a substantial increase of 77.21% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, AVG Logistics has delivered a -0.29% return over the last week, a 10.16% return over the last six months, and a 28.16% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This demonstrates a strong upward trend in the company's market performance for the year.

Currently, AVG Logistics has a market capitalization of ₹658.69 Crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹668.4 and a 52-week low of ₹238.15, reflecting a significant range in its trading value over the past year.

AVG Logistics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 122.91 136.95 -10.25% 100.34 +22.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.83 4.58 +5.45% 4.11 +17.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.37 10.01 +3.57% 9.09 +14% Total Operating Expense 110.43 111.76 -1.2% 90.87 +21.52% Operating Income 12.48 25.18 -50.44% 9.47 +31.78% Net Income Before Taxes 6.62 28.5 -76.76% 3.1 +113.54% Net Income 5.21 22.87 -77.22% 2.53 +105.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.81 9.76 -60.95% 2.15 +77.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.21Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹122.91Cr

