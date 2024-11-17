Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 267.73% YoY

Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 267.73% YoY

Avonmore Capital & Manag Service reported impressive Q2 results on 17 Nov 2024, with revenue increasing by 25.32% YoY and profit soaring by 267.73% YoY, amounting to 17.32 crore and revenue of 54.29 crore.

Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024

Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Q2 Results 2024:Avonmore Capital & Manag Service declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in financial performance. The company's topline increased by 25.32% year-over-year, leading to a profit boost of 267.73%, with profit standing at 17.32 crore and revenue at 54.29 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Avonmore experienced remarkable growth, with revenue climbing by 54.76% and profit increasing by 195.56%. This upward trend highlights the company's robust operational efficiency and market positioning.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 13.33% quarter-over-quarter; however, there was a notable decrease of 18.7% year-over-year. This indicates effective cost management practices implemented by the company.

Moreover, the operating income surged by an impressive 310.41% quarter-over-quarter and saw an astounding increase of 531.12% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic growth initiatives.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 0.74, which represents a decline of 64.49% year-over-year, suggesting pressures on profitability margins despite the overall profit growth.

In the stock market, Avonmore Capital & Manag Service has faced a challenging week, delivering a return of -14.54% over the last week. However, the company has shown resilience with a return of 5.34% over the last six months and a notable 69.86% year-to-date return.

As of the latest reports, Avonmore Capital & Manag Service holds a market capitalization of 322.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 18.09 and a low of 7.51, indicating significant volatility and investor interest in the stock.

Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.2935.08+54.76%43.32+25.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.6510.28+13.33%14.33-18.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.221.1+10.91%1.43-14.69%
Total Operating Expense33.429.99+11.37%40.01-16.52%
Operating Income20.895.09+310.41%3.31+531.12%
Net Income Before Taxes21.9310.47+109.46%8.8+149.2%
Net Income17.325.86+195.56%4.71+267.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.740.24+211.49%2.09-64.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.32Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.29Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

