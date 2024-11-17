Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 267.73% YoY

Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Q2 Results 2024:Avonmore Capital & Manag Service declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in financial performance. The company's topline increased by 25.32% year-over-year, leading to a profit boost of 267.73%, with profit standing at ₹17.32 crore and revenue at ₹54.29 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Avonmore experienced remarkable growth, with revenue climbing by 54.76% and profit increasing by 195.56%. This upward trend highlights the company's robust operational efficiency and market positioning.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 13.33% quarter-over-quarter; however, there was a notable decrease of 18.7% year-over-year. This indicates effective cost management practices implemented by the company.
Moreover, the operating income surged by an impressive 310.41% quarter-over-quarter and saw an astounding increase of 531.12% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic growth initiatives.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹0.74, which represents a decline of 64.49% year-over-year, suggesting pressures on profitability margins despite the overall profit growth.
In the stock market, Avonmore Capital & Manag Service has faced a challenging week, delivering a return of -14.54% over the last week. However, the company has shown resilience with a return of 5.34% over the last six months and a notable 69.86% year-to-date return.
As of the latest reports, Avonmore Capital & Manag Service holds a market capitalization of ₹322.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹18.09 and a low of ₹7.51, indicating significant volatility and investor interest in the stock.
Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.29
|35.08
|+54.76%
|43.32
|+25.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.65
|10.28
|+13.33%
|14.33
|-18.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.22
|1.1
|+10.91%
|1.43
|-14.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|33.4
|29.99
|+11.37%
|40.01
|-16.52%
|Operating Income
|20.89
|5.09
|+310.41%
|3.31
|+531.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.93
|10.47
|+109.46%
|8.8
|+149.2%
|Net Income
|17.32
|5.86
|+195.56%
|4.71
|+267.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.74
|0.24
|+211.49%
|2.09
|-64.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.32Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.29Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.