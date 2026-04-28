MUMBAI: AWL Agri Business Ltd expects a recovery in volume growth in FY27, led by a turnaround in its foods segment, management said on Tuesday.
AWL Agri bets on foods turnaround to drive FY27 volume growth
SummaryCEO Shrikant Kanhere expects double-digit growth in foods even as edible oils stay in mid-single digits, with margins expected to get a lift from premiumization and quick commerce.
MUMBAI: AWL Agri Business Ltd expects a recovery in volume growth in FY27, led by a turnaround in its foods segment, management said on Tuesday.
About the Author
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
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