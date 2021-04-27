Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹2,677 crore in the quarter ended March 202 as it returned to profit for this quarter. The bank had reported a net loss of ₹1,388 crore in year-ago period.

The bank's net interest income jumped 11% to ₹7,555 crore as against ₹6,808 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The March-quarter gross NPA stood at 3.70% as against 3.44% last quarter, while the net NPA stands at 1.05% versus 0.74% in the December quarter.

Non-interest income (other income) grew by 17.1% year-on-year to ₹4,668.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

Pre-provision operating profit at ₹6,864.65 crore increased 17.3% year-on-year in March quarter.

The lender also reported a strong growth of 12% on-year in its loan book.

Meanwhile, the board authorised the bank to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issue of debt Instruments including but not limited long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 Bonds, Infrastructure Bonds and Tier II Capital Bonds up to an amount of ₹35,000 crore.

It further said, the shareholders' funds of the bank grew 20 per cent on annual basis and stood at ₹1,01,603 crore as on March 31, 2021. Under Basel III, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio as on March 31, 2021 including FY'21 profits were 19.12 per cent and 15.40 per cent respectively. Additionally, the bank held ₹5,012 crores of COVID-19 provisions, not considered for CAR calculation providing cushion of 69 basis points over the reported CAR.

On the current pandemic situation in the country, the bank stated, "COVID-19 virus, a global pandemic has affected the world economy including India, The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic including the current second wave witnessed in the country, will impact the Bank's operations and asset quality will depend on the future developments, which are highly uncertain."

Axis Bank also considered it prudent to not propose any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021, in light of the situation developing around Covid-19 in the country and related uncertainty that it creates. Axis Bank completed the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life) earlier this month and now together with its subsidiaries, Axis Capital and Axis Securities, owns 12.99 per cent stake in the company and is a co-promoter of the company. The bank has three nominee directors on the Board of Max Life.

On Tuesday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 0.064% higher at ₹700.90 apiece.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.