Axis Bank back in the black as Q4 net profit comes at 2,677 cr

Axis Bank also considered it prudent to not propose any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021, in light of the situation developing around Covid-19 in the country and related uncertainty that it creates. Axis Bank completed the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life) earlier this month and now together with its subsidiaries, Axis Capital and Axis Securities, owns 12.99 per cent stake in the company and is a co-promoter of the company. The bank has three nominee directors on the Board of Max Life.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}