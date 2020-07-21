Mumbai: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹1,112.17 crore in the June quarter, down 18.8% from a year ago, owing to higher provisions.

The bank total provisions and contingencies stood at ₹4,416.42 crore, up 15.7% year-on-year. However, provisions were down from ₹7,730 crore in the sequential quarter.

The bank said 9% of its loans by value are under moratorium as on 30 June.

Its profit was slightly lower than ₹1,165 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts.

The net interest income (NII) -- difference between interest earned and interest expended -- increased 20% y-o-y to ₹6,985 crore and its net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability – stood at 3.4%, unchanged from the same period last year and down 15 bps sequentially. Axis Bank’s other income, which includes fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income, fell 33% y-o-y to ₹2,586.68 crore in the three months to June.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio -- bad loans as a percentage of gross advances -- were at 4.72% in Q1 FY21, down 53 bps y-o-y and down 14 bps sequentially. Post-provisions, the net NPA ratio was at 1.23% in Q1, against 1.56% in the March quarter of FY20 and 2.04% in the year-ago quarter.

The bank saw total slippages of ₹2,218 crore in Q1 FY21, compared to ₹3,920 crore in Q4 FY20 and ₹4,798 crore in Q1 FY20. Slippages from the loan book were at ₹2,011 crore and that from investment exposures stood at ₹207 crore. Corporate slippages stood at ₹1,355 crore and recoveries and upgrades from non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter were ₹608 crore while write-offs were at ₹2,284 crore.

Axis Bank’s total advances including Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) investments grew 17% y-o-y to ₹5.79 trillion as on 30 June. The bank’s loan to deposit ratio stood at 89% and retail loans grew 16% y-o-y to ₹2.98 trillion, accounting for 53% of the net advances of the bank. The share of secured loans was 81% with home loans comprising 36% of the retail book.

On Tuesday, shares of the bank rose 2.86% to close at ₹446.2 on the BSE.

